The Lady ’Cats played even with Webster Groves in the second half Friday.
Unfortunately for Union (8-3), the damage had already been done at that point as the home team Stateswomen (6-5) put four tallies into the net in the first half, resulting in a 4-0 final score.
“It was a tale of two halves for us Friday night,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We gave up a goal in the first couple minutes of the game. I don’t think we were ready to match Webster’s intensity. By the end of the first half we’ve given up four goals. In the second half we took a little more pride in our defense.”
Union goalkeeper Ali Thwing stopped 10 shots in the contest.
The result reverses the recent trend between the two programs. Union had won the last two meetings with the Statesmen prior to Friday after breaking even with a tie in 2019 to end a string of six straight Webster Groves victories.
This was the first shutout in the series between the teams since 2016.
“(It) seemed like we were also struggling to connect passes in the first half,” Fennessey said. “During the second half of the game I felt like we were in a little bit more of a rhythm and connecting some of those passes. I would like for us to put together a complete 80 minutes against a quality team like Webster. I think we’re still learning to put together a complete 80 minutes. We have a young team and we are going to have some games like this. The important part is that we are learning from our successes and failures for the next time out.”
Union is playing in the annual Blue Cat Cup this week. The Lady ’Cats hosted Pacific in the first round Monday in a rematch of the top two teams in the Four Rivers Conference standings.
Games are taking place at both Union and Washington Wednesday with all four medal-round games scheduled for Friday in Union.