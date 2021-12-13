Dominating play, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats got back into the win column Tuesday with a 45-25 win over Northwest at home.
“Going into this game, we knew it was going to be a physical game, and they had size,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said.
“I thought we did a pretty good job for the most part of boxing out. We struggled a little bit on the opposite side early, and they got some easy ones. I thought we played hard. We’ve got some things to fix on our press, but I think our effort supersedes some of that stuff that’s happening right now.”
Union improved to 4-1 for the season, and Northwest dropped to 2-3.
Union grabbed an early lead, scoring the first six points, and never looked back.
The Lady ’Cats led after one quarter, 15-2; at the half, 24-12; and through three quarters, 38-17.
Kelsey Brake and Fallyn Blankenship tied for the scoring lead with 12 points apiece.
Brake, a sophomore, started and netted all of her points in the first three quarters. She hit two three-point baskets.
Blankenship, a freshman, came off the bench to score 12 points with two three-point baskets as well. Her scoring came in the final three quarters.
Freshman Sophia Helling netted 10 points with one three-point basket. She hit Union’s only free throw in the game.
Sophomore Mya Minor scored four points.
Freshman Lucy Koenigsfeld ended with three points.
Sophomore Ava Eagan and freshman Isabelle Gilbert each closed with two points.
For the game, Union knocked down six three-point shots. The Lady ’Cats went 1-8 from the free-throw line.
“We didn’t shoot it very well, but we really haven’t shot it that well all year,” Rapert said. “We definitely have to get into the gym a little more and get some shots up. We definitely have got to start shooting a little better.”
Raenna Pursley, a junior forward, led the Lady Lions with six points.
Senior Grace Eimer was next with five points.
Seniors Hallie Becker and Lexi Sanchez scored four points apiece.
Sophomore Haley Yount, senior Brooke Campbell and junior Lily Consolino each scored two points.
The Lady Lions went 9-15 from the free-throw line.
Lift for Life
Union took its first loss of the season Monday on the road, losing to defending Class 3 state champion Lift for Life Academy (2-1) in St. Louis, 59-44.
“Actually, we played pretty decent at times,” Rapert said. “We were winning after the first quarter. We were down by nine at the half, and our third quarter was a little rough. That’s a physical team. We were in the double bonus with two minutes left in the first quarter. We handled their pressure pretty well. It’s pretty deceiving because it was much closer than the score indicated. They have everybody back, and they won a state championship last year.”
Union jumped out to a 17-12 lead after one quarter, but Lift for Life went up by the half, 35-26, and didn’t look back. It was 53-33 after three quarters.
Helling was Union’s scoring leader with 16 points. She knocked down six of 11 free-throw chances.
Brake was next with seven points and went 5-12 from the line.
Koenigsfeld and Blankenship both ended with six points. Blankenship hit two of Union’s three-point baskets, and Koenigsfeld had the other one.
Gilbert added two points, and Eagan scored one.
Union had three three-point baskets and went 13-27 from the free-throw line.
“I was pretty proud,” Rapert said. “I told them they had to transition last night’s effort into tonight’s game. I thought we at least tried to do that.”
Mackenzie Wilson led Lift for Life with 24 points, including four three-point baskets. She was 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Taylor Brown scored 18 points, going 4-4 from the free-throw stripe.
Chase Giddings netted 10 points.
Da’Nylah Hall, Kanise Mills and Andrea Dunn each scored two points.
Paige Fowler contributed one point.
Lift for Life went 9-15 from the free-throw line and hit four three-point shots.