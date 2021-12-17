Overcoming two stoppages for weather, the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats were able to finish 12th in their home tournament Friday night.
“We had to shelter two times on Friday night and lost over an hour of wrestling time, but still were done by 9:45 p.m.,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “We had everyone go in the lower locker rooms and hallway downstairs.”
Union scored 50 points to place 12th in the 20-school event.
Holt was the meet champion, scoring 197 points to win.
Washington was second with 182 points. Northwest ended third at 173 points while Seckman scored 152 points for fourth. Camdenton rounded out the top five at 144.5 points.
Union had four wrestlers in the event with Lillie Zimmermann (115) leading the way with a second-place finish.
“She wrestled some really smart matches and lost to a returning state medalist in the finals, but got the first takedown,” Cranmer said.
Charly Sullivan (125) and Gracie Straatmann (141) both placed seventh. Ella Purschke (149) did not earn a place.
Zimmermann got a bye in the opening round and followed with a 1:09 pin of Camdenton’s Trinity Colvard.
In the semifinals, Zimmermann edged Seckman’s Shelby Lundstrom, 6-3.
In the title bout, Holt’s Reese Compton pinned Zimmermann in 3:10.
Sullivan won her opener, pinning Eureka’s Ella Gregg in 2:39.
Holt’s Marissa Sanabria then pinned Sullivan in 1:32. Ste. Genevieve’s Dakotah Medows then pinned Sullivan in 3:04.
In the seventh-place match, Sullivan pinned Logan-Rogersville’s Gabbie Bybee in 5:45.
Straatmann fell to St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker in the opening round by a pin in 5:49.
Straatmann then pinned Washington’s Bri James in 0:48 and Camdenton’s Lucinda Baker in 0:18.
In the seventh-place match, Straatmann pinned Windsor’s Kennette Way in 1:14.
Purschke lost all three of her matches. Faith Ruoff of Eureka pinned her in 2:09. Purschke then was pinned by Washington’s Maggie Ortmann in 3:24.
Purschke lost to Cape Girardeau Central’s Tayshun Jennings by a medical forfeit to close the tournament.