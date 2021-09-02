At least it got to play this year.
Union’s softball Lady ’Cats opened the season Friday and Saturday, losing in all three games of its tournament.
Union had missed last year’s tournament as the team was on a COVID-19 quarantine. This year, Union again was missing players as its projected starting battery missed the three games.
“We were faced with the inevitable right away this season,” Tiffany Poggas, Union softball head coach, said. “We entered into the tournament with a few key positions under quarantine due to exposure to a positive student at school. However, we definitely stepped up and did what we could to make the most of our situation.”
Poggas said her team made the best of the situation.
“Our focus this weekend was to control the things that are within our control,” Poggas said. “We focused on playing solid defense and taking good at-bats. We have a lot of positives from the weekend, such as Alyssa Bush, Alizabeth Elbert and Lizzie Quaethem really coming through for us, filling in for our missing athletes. Some were in new positions, and some were new to varsity.”
In Friday’s opener, Union fell to Rolla, 18-0. The Lady Bulldogs went on to beat Francis Howell for the event title.
“Rolla is a tough team,” Poggas said. “They have a lot of depth and are very strong. We were able to get runners on but struggled to get timely hits to push them across.”
That was Union’s only game of Friday as Jefferson City was only able to play Saturday.
Union’s first game Saturday was a 16-5 loss to Cuba.
“We were able to focus on our hitting and were able to get runs across early in the game,” Poggas said.
In the seventh-place game, the Lady ’Cats found their offense but dropped a 22-11 contest to Perryville.
“Alizabeth Elbert pitched her second straight game and did what we needed her to do,” Poggas said. “She really worked hard this weekend and was able to help the team accomplish goals we had set. We put together timely hits and took some great at-bats.”
In the Perryville game, Union opened with a run in the top of the first. Perryville scored three times in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, both teams scored four times.
Perryville added 10 runs in the bottom of the third. Union scored six times in the fourth, but Perryville added five more runs before the game ended after that.
Besides scoring 11 times, Union had 11 hits in the contest. Abby Thwing and Masy Hulsey both had two hits. Thwing doubled.
Hailey Earney and Brooklynne Anderson also doubled.
Addy Friese, Kaitlynn Turner, Amy Schreck, Quaethem and Bush each singled.
Earney drew a walk.
Bush, Earney and Hulsey stole bases.
Friese, Thwing and Bush scored twice. Earney, Turner, Anderson, Hulsey and Schreck scored once.
Friese, Thwing, Earney, Turner, Anderson, Hulsey and Bush drove in one run apiece.
Elbert pitched, allowing 22 runs (14 earned) on 17 hits, five walks and a hit batter. Union’s defense made six errors.
Perryville made eight errors.
Union also scored first against Cuba, but Cuba made it 5-1 by the end of the first inning. Union tied it in the second, but Cuba scored five more times in the bottom of that inning.
Cuba added three runs in the third and four in the fourth.
Earney had two hits, including a triple. Bush and Thwing both doubled. Friese and Hulsey singled.
Friese, Anderson and Schreck walked. Hulsey, Anderson and Earney stole bases.
Friese, Thwing, Hulsey, Schreck and Bush scored runs.
Bush drove in two. Friese, Thwing and Earney each had one RBI.
Elbert went the distance for Union.
In Friday’s loss to Rolla, the Lady Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the first and seven more in the second.
Union’s lone hit was a single by Earney.
Bush and Elbert pitched for Union. Bush went one inning and took the loss. They did limit Rolla to only five hits, but 13 walks assisted the Lady Bulldogs.
Union returns to action Tuesday, visiting De Soto in a 4:30 p.m. game.