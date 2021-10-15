Adversity has been a way of life this fall for the Union softball Lady ’Cats, and that continued in last weekend’s Rolla Tournament.
Union (8-15):
• Lost Friday to Willard, 10-0.
• Lost Friday to Timberland, 9-0.
• Lost Friday to Webster Groves, 15-0.
• Lost Saturday to Belle, 5-4.
“It was not our best showing,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We had a few holes in our lineup due to players choosing homecoming activities for the weekend. But we had a lot of girls step up and fill in those holes.”
Poggas said Union’s biggest problem during the weekend was hitting.
“We really struggled with our bats this weekend, but we saw some higher-level pitching,” Poggas said. “It’s a good tournament to be in right before district. It allows us to see quality teams before the postseason.”
Poggas said Fallyn Blankenship and Alizabeth Elbert were players who stood out during the tournament.
“Fallyn and Alizabeth both did well for us this weekend,” Poggas said. “Our defense was a little rough, but we did have several girls out of position.”
Belle
Union’s Saturday game was the closest of the event. Belle scored in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Lady ’Cats, 5-4.
Union opened the game with three runs in the top of the first. Belle chipped back with single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, taking the lead.
Union tied it in the top of the sixth, but Belle won it in the bottom of the seventh.
Belle outhit Union, 10-5. Each team made four errors.
Blankenship started for Union and went 4.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. She struck out six.
Elbert pitched 2.2 innings, taking the loss. She allowed two runs on four hits and two walks.
Lucy Koenigsfeld had two hits for Union, including a triple. Amy Schreck ended with two hits, including a double. Camren Monkman singled and was hit by a pitch.
Blankenship, Monkman, Koenigsfeld and Schreck scored.
Schreck drove in two. Koenigsfeld had one RBI.
Willard
Opening play Friday morning, Union fell to Willard, 10-0.
Willard (20-7) scored six runs in the top of the first, one in the second and three more in the third. The game ended after five innings due to the run rule.
Willard had all eight hits in the game.
Elbert pitched for Union, allowing 10 runs on eight hits and five walks. She struck out four.
Union’s lone runner was Addy Friese, who was hit by a pitch in the third inning.
Willard’s Abigail McMillin pitched a no-hitter, striking out eight.
Of Willard’s 10 hits, two were triples, and four were doubles.
Timberland
Timberland scored six times in the top of the first to set the tone in a 9-0 victory Friday afternoon.
After the top of the first, Timberland added two runs in the third and one more in the sixth. The game ended after the bottom of the sixth inning.
Union made three errors in the game. Timberland outhit the Lady ’Cats, 10-2.
Kaitlynn Turner had both of the Union hits. She also stole a base.
Blankenship pitched the first inning, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks. She struck out one.
Elbert pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. She struck out three.
Webster Groves
The defending Class 4 state champions rolled to a 15-0 win over Union Friday afternoon.
Webster Groves (14-19-1) outhit Union in the four-inning game, 9-0. Union made five errors to one for the Stateswomen.
Webster Groves started with three runs in the bottom of the first and added six runs in the second. Webster Groves scored three in the third and three more in the fourth to end the game early.
Faith Lowry pitched a no-hitter, striking out three.
Blankenship pitched for Union. Over 3.2 innings, she allowed 15 runs (five earned) on nine hits and eight walks. Blankenship fanned six.
After hosting Washington Monday, Union was scheduled to play top-seeded Capital City (22-7) Tuesday morning to start Class 4 District 5 Tournament action in Rolla.