SPRINGFIELD — West Plains ended Union’s hopes for a Class 5 girls basketball championship Thursday afternoon at the JQH Arena, 46-43.
“Our effort in the second half was a lot better than it was in the first half,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “It’s unfortunate to end the game that way. It’s part of sports I guess. When we took the lead, I thought we needed one more stop, but it didn’t happen.”
Union (18-2) had a chance to tie at the end. The Lady ’Cats inbounded the ball on the offensive end with 5.9 seconds to play but could not get a shot off.
The Lady Zizzers (28-3) play later Friday for the championship.
“I’ve got to give credit to our girls,” said West Plains Head Coach Scott Womack. “They stepped up and didn’t seem to panic. They had to play some positions which they normally didn’t play. I thought our defensive effort was really good.”
Union returns Friday morning to play William Chrisman of Independence for third place. That game tips off at 10 a.m. at the Hammons Student Center.
Union still can equal the program’s best-ever finish, third place, with a win Friday. The Lady ’Cats finished third in 1979.
“It’s another character thing,” Pat Rapert said. “It’s a little bit of adversity. It’s going to hurt for a while. They’ve got to bounce back.”
Just having a chance at the end of Thursday’s semifinal was something of a victory for Union. The Lady’ Cats trailed by as much as 10 points in the third quarter before going on a nine-point run to cut the gap to one point.
“We’re a tough team,” senior Reagan Rapert said. “We’ve been down before. It’s not anything new, so we knew we just had to go possession-by-possession, get stops and then go score.”
West Plains led 37-34 after three quarters. The Zizzers were able to cling to the lead through the early part of the fourth quarter before senior Reagan Rapert knocked down a three-point basket with 2:54 to play. That gave Union a brief 41-40 lead.
“I didn’t get into a very good flow in the first half, and I was starting to get into the flow in the second half,” Reagan Rapert said. “The shot felt good when I released the ball. It felt like it was going in.”
“It’s a tough way to go down,” Pat Rapert said. “Our kids showed some character by battling back and taking the lead.”
Reagan Rapert picked up her fifth foul with 2:15 to play, but Union was able to stay within one possession through the rest of the game.
Rapert had 14 points with four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
“If we could have made one more stop, it’s a different story,” Pat Rapert said. “I think with her on the floor, they would have had to foul us.”
Union’s top scorer was senior Julia Overstreet, who carried the team through a tight first half. She scored 14 of Union’s 19 points in the first half.
“I knew I had a big priority tonight,” Overstreet said. “I worked hard and be the best I could. I just tried my best.”
Overstreet ended the game with 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
“It was tough under the basket,” Overstreet said. “They had a lot more girls boxing out, so it was hard to get more boards.”
The Lady Zizzers, ranked first in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll, scored the first four points of the game and led 13-8 after one quarter.
Union’s only lead of the first quarter came when senior Emily Gaebe knocked down two free throws with 2:07 to play to give Union an 8-7 advantage.
Gaebe scored six points in the game with two steals, a rebound, an assist and a blocked shot.
West Plains extended the lead to eight points at the intermission, 27-19.
“I don’t know where our effort went in the first half,” Pat Rapert said. “When you get to play on a floor like this in this atmosphere, you’ve got to come ready to go. The margin of error is small at this time of the year. We did some things out of character a little bit. We’ve been boxing out and rebounding well, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
After Union fought back in the third quarter, the Lady ’Cats were able to stay within striking distance for the rest of the game.
Senior Megan Siedhoff netted five points with three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Senior Maddie Helling had two steals, a blocked shot and a rebound.
Freshman Kelsey Brake pulled down five rebounds with an assist and a steal.
“The girls played hard, and I’m proud of them,” Pat Rapert said.
For the game, Union hit four three-point baskets, went 11-15 from the free-throw line and pulled down 22 rebounds.
West Plains had one three-point basket, went 9-14 from the free-throw line and pulled down 26 rebounds.
Union shot 37.8 percent from the field for the game. West Plains ended at 51.4 percent.
“This was the toughest team we’ve played so far, especially on the boards,” Overstreet said.
Leading West Plains was Ashton Judd, who scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Allyssa Joyner scored 10 points with two rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Georgia Osborn netted seven points with three assists and two steals.
Drew Harris added six points with seven rebounds and two assists.
Mackenzie Brunson left the game with a leg injury in the first half. She ended with two points and one rebound.
“The game changed on us when Mackenzie Brunson, a two-time all-state player, went down,” Womack said. “She tried to come back. She said something popped out.”
Zoey Williams added two points, three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Kaylea Dixon also had two points.
“I thought Ashton carried us the offensive end,” Womack said. “Our freshman, Allysa Joyner, made some big effort. I thought Georgia Osborn was really good all night defensively on Rapert. She made some plays for us, some free throws and some steals.”