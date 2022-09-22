One tournament, one trophy.
Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats claimed the runner-up prize Saturday at the Cuba Tournament.
“Although we didn’t come away with the first place win, they continue to grow and work for each other, and I am so proud of them,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said.
Union (7-5) won its first four matches. Union defeated:
• St. James, 25-13, 25-14.
• Warrenton, 25-20, 25-20.
• Viburnum, 25-15, 25-16.
• Steelville, 25-16, 25-15.
In the title match, Potosi beat the Lady ’Cats, 25-15, 25-13.
“Ending the day with the second-place plaque is always bittersweet,” Getman said. “The girls had fun all day and made some really great plays through pool matches and first round of bracket play. In the championship game, we just did not have an answer for Potosi’s offense. We struggled to get a hand at the net defensively. In addition to that, we made too many third-ball errors.”
Sophia Helling ended the day with 38 kills, 25 digs, six aces, one block and two assists.
Kirsten Bockhorst blasted 26 kills with four digs, one ace, six blocks and two assists.
Josselyn Smith knocked down 19 kills with 29 digs, four aces, three assists and one block.
Isabel Stowe posted 12 kills, five digs, five aces and three total blocks.
Marcie Keence had four kills, 16 digs, 81 assists and four aces.
Lily Wiskur served six aces to go with four kills, five digs and one assist.
Libero Izzy Zagarri picked up 20 digs with one ace and four assists.
Ava Eagan had three kills, 11 digs, two assists and a block.
Katie Donovan added a kill and two digs.
Union returned to Cuba Monday.
Union hosts St. Clair Tuesday, Owensville Thursday and Steelville Friday.
