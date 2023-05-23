Mikah Williford was in the right place at the right time for the Union soccer Lady ’Cats Wednesday.
Williford, a sophomore, knocked the ball into the net with 11:08 left in the first overtime to give Union a 1-0 victory over Washington in the Class 3 District 5 title match in Rolla.
“I think we’re all really happy,” Williford said. “We just want to do it together.”
Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey knew it was going to be a close game.
“It’s a scenario we’ve played out a bunch of times,” Fennessey said. “We wanted to get the ball deep and to the baseline. Raegan (Brueggemann) did that to start the play off and drew the corner. Corner kicks have been our bread-and-butter plays all year long. Mikah and Ava (Sykes) getting the ball back in there was something that could have gone 1,000 different ways. Mikah was in the right spot at the right time and put it past the keeper, who didn’t have much of a chance there. Mikah did a great job of finishing, staying composed and coming up big for us in overtime.”
Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer felt it was a great match.
“Two good soccer teams and two pretty good programs, Coach Fennessey always does a great job of having his kids play hard,” Fischer said. “We enjoy playing them. We just didn’t come out on the right side of either game we played against them this year.”
Union (14-7-1) will host either Glendale or Springfield Catholic Saturday, May 27, in the Class 3 quarterfinal round. The District 6 championship is Friday night.
“We’re going to be a lot more in shape,” Williford said. “We haven’t had that many chances to practice and run more.”
This is Union’s fourth district title in the last five seasons and 10th overall. Union has finished as high as third in the state tournament.
“I couldn’t be more excited for our kids,” Fennessey said. “Washington is a formidable foe and we knew they were going to be tough. If we play them 10 times, each probably wins five. Coach Fischer did a great job this year and I think he got the most out of his kids. They’re working extremely hard. They will be tough again next year.”
Union, the second seed, and fourth-seeded Washington (11-14) played 80 minutes of scoreless soccer.
The game went into 15-minute overtime halves, but Union was able to convert for the win just over four minutes into the first overtime.
The play started on a corner kick by Holly Pipes. Union has had success on setpieces throughout the season.
Mikah Williford, who scored five times in Union’s win over Bolivar in the first round, headed the ball, but it was blocked by a Washington defender and cleared as far as Ava Sykes about 21 yards from the goal on the right side.
Williford, who slipped a small distance from her mark, received the pass, settled and drilled a low shot to the right side for the winner.
“I just made sure I got space to get the open goal,” Williford said.
“We had girls in the box,” Fennessey said. “I was looking over at the linesman saying to myself, ‘keep your flag down’ because we had a similar situation Monday against Rolla and the flag went up.”
Union freshman goalkeeper Ali Thwing stopped 12 Washington shots for the shutout. Thwing also got help from the posts after an early shot rattled the boundary in the first half.
“We hit the upper 90 post and it sounded like it hit both posts and we just barely missed that,” Fischer said.
“She came up big for us,” Fennessey said of Thwing. “I thought our back line did well to limit Sammy (Williams) up top. Lucy (Koenigsfeld) was marking her the whole game and that’s a tough assignment. Lucy always is up for a challenge. Both Avas (Sykes and Eagan) did a nice job picking her up. When Ali was called upon, especially in the second half, she came up big on their best player, Avery Lanemann, when she got a little breakaway. I couldn’t be more proud of what Ali has done as a freshman.”
Junior Nora Mendoza made five saves in goal for the Lady Jays.
Williford said the Lady ’Cats worked to remain composed headed into overtime.
“We passed and worked really well together,” Williford said. “We found the open passes.”
The championship game mirrored the first meeting between the teams May 5 at Stierberger Stadium, Union won, 1-0, with Addison Williford scoring with 8:16 remaining in regulation.
Both teams played without one significant contributor. Union was without sophomore forward-midfielder Sophia Helling while Washington was forced to play without sophomore defender Jersey Tinsley.
“Both teams made winning plays tonight,” Fischer said. “They played really well, but I felt our girls played focused soccer for the past week.”
Washington loses two seniors, Maci Rohlfing and Maddie Grimes, from this year’s team.
“We send them off,” Fischer said. “They played their tails off all year. They can hold their heads high. It’s too bad we couldn’t give our seniors a few more games.”