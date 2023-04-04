On a Thwing and a prayer.
And the right foot of Sophia Helling helped, too.
That’s how Union’s soccer Lady ’Cats continued a 76-match Four Rivers Conference winning streak Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium.
The Lady ’Cats (4-0, 3-0) prevailed over Pacific (4-1-1, 2-1) on penalty kicks, 3-2, after trailing in the second half, 2-0.
“The gap with Pacific has been closing,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Coach (Steve) Smith really has stepped up the Pacific program this year. I feel like they have a great team and they put us to the test.”
Smith said his team gave a total effort.
“We talked beforehand about emptying the tanks and leaving it on the field,” Smith said. “Our girls did that. We went up two goals. Credit to Union for fighting through to get the equalizer in the final minutes. I still thought we had a chance when we went to overtime and PKs. Soccer is a cruel sport. The girls did everything they could to earn the win and we’re incredibly proud of them. They should be proud of themselves.”
A lot of that had to do with freshman goalkeeper Ali Thwing, who saved four of Pacific’s penalty kicks.
“Statistically, a goalkeeper has a terrible chance of saving a ball there,” Fennessey said. “She did a great job. She might have given us a good chance to be conference champion outright again.”
Pacific junior Elayna Dubbs stopped one shot during the first round of five and two Union shooters missed the net. That left things tied at 2-2 going to the sudden death portion.
“This is Dubbs’ first year at it and she made some big saves, too,” Smith said. “It was fun to see. The keepers made it competitive. Shout out to both. How many times do you get to go into the second round of PKs? It doesn’t happen very often. It’s a credit to both goalkeepers.”
After Thwing dove to her right to save Pacific’s first shot, Union sophomore Helling scored low to the left to give Union the win.
For most of regulation, it looked like Pacific, the last Four Rivers Conference team to beat Union in league play (March 29, 2011), was going to break the streak.
Abby Hall put the Lady Indians on top with 26:52 to play in the first half.
We knew they were going to be dangerous in transition and (Abby) Hall was really good,” Fennessey said. “We knew we were going to have our hands full with her and she got free for that one. We were clawing the whole way from there. I thought we had a lot of good chances in the first half. We just weren’t able to capitalize on them.”
It was 1-0 at the half and Pacific’s Kaitlin Payne blasted a long shot off of a short clearance into the back of the Union goal with 27:15 left in regulation.
Union, which had peppered the Pacific net early in the game, forcing Dubbs to make several saves, went back to work with urgency.
Addison Williford gave Union a lifeline, scoring with 22:52 to play to cut the Pacific lead to 2-1.
With time running out, Union turned on the pressure. Mya Minor, who was fighting a leg injury the entire game, put the ball into the back of the net with 3:25 remaining in regulation and the teams ended the 80 minutes at 2-2.
“You can’t say enough about Mya,” Fennessey said. “She was hurting. She came over and got checked out. She wanted to go back in a couple of times. That’s one of the reasons she’s the leader on the field and she’s our captain. She’s putting her body on the line for us every game. She was saying before the game that we wouldn’t let the streak die today. That’s what she showed with her heart out there and got us into position to get into overtime and work a little magic.”
Nothing changed in the two 10-minute overtimes and the game went into penalty kicks.
Pacific’s Hall opened with a goal to her right to put Pacific ahead, 1-0.
Dubbs came up with her lone save on Union’s first kick diving to her left to stop Maddie McDuffie’s attempt.
Pacific’s Rhyan Murphy shot right, but Thwing dove to stop it.
Union’s Ava Eagan then tied it with a goal to her left.
In the third round of shooters, Pacific’s Shelby Kelemen scored to the right while Union’s Jewelle Anderson put her shot over the crossbar.
Neither side scored with the fourth shooters. Thwing saved Payne’s attempt, diving to her right, and Raegan Brueggemann shot over the crossbar.
Thwing came up with a game-saving save on Lexi Clark on the fifth shooter. Had Clark scored, Pacific would have won.
Williford, the final shooter in the first round, scored to the left to tie it at 2-2.
At that point, the game came down to sudden death. Pacific’s Lauryn Schwierjohn put her shot on target, but Thwing dove to her right to make the save.
That brought up Helling, who slid her shot inside the post to her left to give Union the win.
“Having Addison as our anchor on the first five, she put in a perfect shot,” Fennessey said. “Having Helling as a sixth kicker is like having a secret weapon for us. I felt our next five were just as strong as our first five.”
While the streak continues, Union is not assured of the league title just yet.
Union has two more conference games, April 11 at home against St. James and April 18 at Sullivan. Sullivan led Pacific by a 2-0 score Monday before the Lady Indians bounced back to win, 3-2.
Pacific hosts St. James April 17. A home game against St. Clair, postponed from March 23, also has to be made up, but the date hasn’t been announced yet.
“I think our girls are creating a legacy where teams don’t want to play Pacific,” Smith said. “We play blue-collar, hard-nosed soccer. We’re tough to play against. It’s an attractive style, too, with our speed of play. Putting up two goals and going to PKs against Union is good. It’s not our last game. These games always are going to be competitive. These girls made a memory. I’m so proud of them.”