Union’s girls basketball Lady ’Cats set the foundation to start another winning streak at home Monday night.
Barely.
The Lady ’Cats (5-1) were 46-41 overtime winners against Lift for Life Academy Carter (2-2).
“Our girls played hard and showed some guts,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “(We) struggled on offense at times and with foul trouble, but executed when it counted.”
Union was up after eight minutes, 15-8, and held a 27-19 halftime lead.
Union led after three quarters, 27-21, but Lift for Life was able to fight back to send the game into overtime, tied 36-36 at the end of regulation.
In the extra session, most of the Union scoring took place at the free-throw line.
Kelsey Brake knocked down six of her eight free-throw chances on the way to 20 points.
For the game, she hit a trio of three-point shots and was 11-18 from the stripe.
Sophia Helling was 2-2 from the free-throw line in overtime and hit Union’s lone field goal during the extra session. She also closed with 20 points, going 6-10 from the free-throw line.
As a team, Union was 23-38 from the stripe.
Lucy Koenigsfeld chipped in with five points, all from the free-throw line. She was 5-8.
Mya Minor netted her point at the free-throw line, going 1-2.
Union has two remaining games in 2022. The Lady ’Cats host Pacific Thursday to open Four Rivers Conference play.
Union stays at home for a nonconference game against Lutheran Charles next Monday. Both varsity contests are slated to start at 7 p.m.
The Lady ’Cats open 2023 with two tournaments. The Lady ’Cats play at the Lutheran South Tournament Jan. 3-7, and the Union Tournament Jan. 9-14.
