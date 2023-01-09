Outscoring Ft. Zumwalt West by a 12-8 margin in the fourth quarter, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats advanced to the title game of the Lutheran South Tournament Thursday, 40-38.
“Zumwalt West is really good,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “We just made a few more plays than them last night. Our press was the difference.”
The Lady ’Cats (8-2) will face Lutheran South (7-2) Saturday at 4 p.m. for the championship.
Ft. Zumwalt West (8-4) will face Parkway Central in the third-place game.
In Thursday’s game, Union held a 13-8 advantage after one quarter, but Ft. Zumwalt West was up at the half, 19-18. The Lady Jaguars led through three quarters, 30-28.
Karvinen reported that neither team led by more than six points in the game.
Mya Minor paced Union’s offense with nine points. She hit one of the team’s seven three-point baskets and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
As a team, Union hit 11 of 17 from the stripe.
Kelsey Brake was next with eight points.
Lucy Koenigsfeld and Sophia Helling each contributed seven points.
Fallyn Blankenship scored six points on two three-point shots. Helling also had two threes.
Isabelle Gilbert checked in with three points.
Lexi Fenstermacher led Ft. Zumwalt West with 11 points.
Maddie Towers netted eight points while Lucy Kiehne scored seven. Makenna Jennings was next with six.
Heidi Pickett, Sara Senseney and Madison Washington scored two points apiece.
Ft. Zumwalt West hit four three-point baskets and went 2-3 from the free-throw line.
Union hosts its own tournament next week. Union, seeded second, plays St. Francis Borgia Tuesday at 7 p.m.