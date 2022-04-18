The Four Rivers Conference girls soccer title will be going back to Union for a 17th consecutive season.
At least part of it.
Union (8-1, 4-0) claimed at least a share of the FRC crown Tuesday with a 9-1 win at St. James (0-4, 0-2).
“St. James was a good rebound game for us after our first loss (last Friday to St. Charles),” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We had the opportunity to focus on a couple scenarios that we need to improve on as a team.”
Union can seal the title outright if it can beat Sullivan at home next Tuesday.
“We remained undefeated in the conference with one more game to go next week against Sullivan,” Fennessey said. “(We’re) hopeful to continue our streak as conference champions — have to be focused and ready to play on Tuesday.”
Union took a 5-0 lead in the first half. Five goals were scored in the second half with Union getting four of them.
Shaylie Schmuke made the start in goal and stopped five of the six shots she faced over 50 minutes for the win.
“We would have liked to keep the shutout,” Fennessey said. “We just had a mental lapse defensively. Definitely room for improvement there.”
Mia Smith scored a hat trick to lead Union offensively.
“We were able to get seven different scorers,” Fennessey said. “Mia Smith ended up with a hat trick on the game. She continues to find the back of the net at the right times.”
Jewelle Anderson, Briseyda Ballou, Sophia Helling, Mya Minor, Addison Williford and Mikah Williford each scored one goal.
Addison Williford ended with two assists. Anderson, Logan Baeres, Ballou, Helling, Marisa Shollenberger and Mikah Williford each had one assist.
“Mya Minor had a nice game playing wide for us,” Fennessey said. “She could really be a weapon with her speed and one-vs.-one ability. We just have to keep developing her on the final pass into the box.”
Kenzie Lewis scored the St. James goal.
Union’s scheduled game Wednesday at Rolla was called off due to anticipated severe weather.