Gearing up for the Class 5 District 5 Tournament in Marshfield, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats earned a 53-43 win Monday at North County in Bonne Terre.
“This was a nice win for us on the road against a really good team,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “North County is a tough place to play. They have really good size and experience back off last year’s team.”
Union improved to 16-8 while North County fell to 17-6.
The Lady ’Cats finished the regular season Wednesday against Parkway South (12-10) in the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament championship game.
Union plays Camdenton Saturday at 1 p.m. in the opening round of the district tournament. Camdenton is seeded third while Union is sixth.
In the win at North County, Union led after one quarter, 13-8, at the half, 24-22, and through three quarters, 38-33.
Sophia Helling led the way, scoring 17 points.
Kelsey Brake was next, netting 13 points.
Mya Minor and Lucy Koenigsfeld ended with seven points apiece. Isabelle Gilbert scored six points and Ava Sykes added three.
“Defense was our priority and I thought we did a great job of speeding them up, but also contained them in the half court,” Rapert said. “We led basically from start to finish. It was a great team effort on both ends of the floor.”