Looking to pick up momentum for the final week of the regular season, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats concluded Four Rivers Conference play with a 65-58 win Friday at Hermann.
“It was a good conference win for us on the road,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “Hermann is a tough place to get a win.”
Both Union (16-8) and Hermann (15-11) finished the Four Rivers Conference season at 4-3 in league games.
Union has two games this week before Saturday’s Class 5 District 5 opener in Marshfield. Union is the sixth seed and will play No. 3 Camdenton at 1 p.m.
The Lady ’Cats defeated North County Monday and will play Parkway South Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional for the Borgia Tournament title at 7:30 p.m.
Union held a 12-10 lead after one quarter and a 31-30 lead at the half. It was tied, 49-49 through three quarters.
“I was happy with our execution on offense in the second half and our defense really picked up in the fourth quarter,” Rapert said. “We shot 19-25 from the free-throw line, which will always give you a chance.”
Kelsey Brake led Union’s offense with 27 points.
Sophia Helling netted 20 points.
Other Union scorers were Fallyn Blankenship with six points, Ava Sykes with four, Mya Minor with three, Ava Eagan and Isabellle Gilbert with two points apiece and Lucy Koenigsfeld with one point.
Holly Heldt led Hermann with 23 points.
Ava Hughes and Malerie Schutt each scored eight points.
Cydney Moeckli added seven points while Kennedie Witthaus ended with six.
Grace Godat scored four points. Shelby Schutt had two points.
Malerie Schutt pulled down 10 rebounds.
Hermann hit eight three-point baskets and went 10-18 from the free-throw line.
North County
Union won on the road at North County Monday, 53-43.
The Lady ’Cats were up after one quarter, 13-8, and at the half, 24-22. It was 38-33 for Union after three quarters.
Statistics were not available at deadline.