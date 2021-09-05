It took a trip to Jefferson County and an eight-inning game, but the Union softball Lady ’Cats have secured their first victory of the 2021 season.
Union (1-3) won a 15-13 slugfest over the Lady Dragons Tuesday afternoon.
“We really came out firing tonight,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We posted four runs in the first and kept the bats going throughout the game, including home runs by Hailey Earney in the seventh and Abby Thwing in the eighth.”
Union’s batters managed 21 hits in the game, and De Soto had 14 hits.
“We had a lot of positives from everyone all around,” Poggas said. “We took great cuts and controlled what we could. We had great energy and leadership in the dugout. I really liked what I saw tonight.”
Union opened with four runs in the top of the first. De Soto scored one in the bottom of the inning. In the second, Union added three, and De Soto scored once. After Union scored twice in the third and De Soto added another run, it was 9-3.
De Soto scored a run in the fourth, but Union pushed a run across in the fifth.
The Lady ’Cats added two runs in the top of the seventh and needed them both as De Soto rallied for eight runs to tie it, 12-12.
In the eighth, Union scored three times. De Soto got one run before Union was able to win the game.
Alizabeth Elbert, who continues to fill in while the team’s top pitcher is in COVID-19 isolation, earned the victory.
“Defensively, we made some great plays,” Poggas said. Alizabeth Elbert really helped us out by going the full eight innings in the circle. She put together solid innings of good work. She did what we asked her to do, and that was to put the ball into play. We appreciate her positive attitude and wanted to give her a shout-out.”
Elbert allowed 13 runs (six earned) on 14 hits, six walks and two hit batters. She struck out two.
Offensively, Earney and Kaitlynn Turner led the way with four hits apiece.
Earney had a double, three runs and three RBIs. She also stole a base.
Turner scored once and stole two bases.
Thwing had three hits, including the home run and a double. She scored twice, drove in four, walked once and stole a base.
Amy Schreck also had three hits, including a double. She was hit by a pitch, walked once, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in a run.
Addisen Friese and Brooklynne Anderson each had two hits.
Friese also walked once, scored twice and drove in four.
Anderson walked once and scored twice.
Masy Hulsey, Lizzie Quaethem and Alyssa Bush each had one hit. Bush doubled, scored once and drove in a run.
Hulsey drove in one run. Quaethem scored once.
Defensively, Union struggled for consistency, making 10 errors.
Union’s home opener is Tuesday against Owensville. First pitch in the Four Rivers Conference game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.