Union’s Lady ’Cats completed their comeback from a first-round loss Saturday, winning the Lutheran South Tournament consolation title over Parkway Central, 57-25.
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said everyone was able to get considerable playing time.
“It was nice to play a lot of players,” Rapert said. ‘They have all been working hard.”
Union (7-3) led after one quarter, 15-11. The Lady ’Cats were up at the half, 39-13, and led after three quarters, 57-21.
Parkway Central fell to 1-10 on the season.
Union opened the tournament against eventual champion Webster Groves. The Stateswomen entered the tournament when Ritenour had to drop out due to COVID-19 protocol. It was too late to reseed the tournament at that time.
“It was good to get two wins out of this tournament after playing Webster Groves in the first round,” Rapert said. “Hopefully we can use some momentum heading into the Union tournament this week. The schedule only gets tougher.”
Fallyn Blankenship was Union’s leading scorer with 13 points.
All-tournament team selection Kelsey Brake was next with nine points.
Lucy Koenigsfeld netted seven points.
Ava Eagan, Sophia Helling and Ava Sykes ended with five points apiece.
Mya Minor, Holly Pipes and Isabelle Gilbert each scored four points. Abeni Hall added one point.
Union opens play Tuesday in the Union Tournament. The Lady ’Cats are seeded second and face No. 7 Ft. Zumwalt North to start the home event at 5:30 p.m.
Union will play either No. 3 Blair Oaks or sixth-seeded Sullivan in the second round.