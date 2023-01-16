One step at a time.
Host Union secured victory over St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in the opening round of the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational, 56-32.
“I think our girls just want this title for the community so badly,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “We’ve had this tournament for 43 years and Union has never won it. That’s amazing to me, as successful with as many good teams as we’ve had. That’s a big goal for us. The girls, and Mr. (Pat) Rapert and Mr. (Dan) Ridgeway came to me with that goal to win this one for the community.”
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan praised the Lady ’Cats.
“Until you’re in that game, it’s hard to prepare for the speed,” Houlihan said. “It’s a good experience for our younger kids to understand why we’re doing all of these running drills in practice.”
In the event’s history, Union has reached the championship game three times, but hasn’t played in the final game since 1984, when it lost to Francis Howell, 38-37.
Second-seeded Union advanced to Friday’s semifinal against third-ranked Southern Boone County, a 56-41 winner over Blair Oaks Tuesday.
“Southern Boone is good,” Karvinen said. “It won’t be easy. This is a quality tournament. We’re close. We’re tweaking some things right now and it might not look good sometimes. The bottom line is that these girls really do want to win this tournament for the community.”
Borgia, the seventh seed, faced Blair Oaks Thursday in the consolation semifinals.
“It’s going to be a tough second-round game against Blair Oaks,” Houlihan said. “We’ve got to get collected and put things together for Thursday.”
Union opened the game with an 18-8 first quarter, but Borgia didn’t go away.
The game was 31-16 at the half and 46-25 through three quarters.
“I think our pressure was the difference,” Karvinen said. “Sometimes, our halfcourt offense is good, but sometimes we stall. The one thing that is consistent the most is the press.”
Houlihan said the Union Tournament is difficult.
“This is a tough matchup in a stacked tournament,” Houlihan said.
As expected between the two area rivals, the game was physical with 34 fouls being called.
Six players ended the contest with four fouls apiece and one fouled out.
Even with the flow of play frequently interrupted, Union was able to work through and accomplish the main goal of advancing.
Union hit six three-point baskets in the game to Borgia’s two.
Neither team was able to breach the 50-percent mark from the free-throw line. Union hit 10 of 19 chances and Borgia was 4-10.
Ava Sykes was the game’s leading scorer and she scored 16 points for the Lady ’Cats. Sykes hit one three-point basket and went 1-1 from the free-throw line.
Sophia Helling concluded with 13 points and hit three three-point baskets in the first quarter.
Kelsey Brake was next with eight points, including one three-point basket.
Fallyn Blankenship was next with six points.
Mya Minor, Josselyn Smith and Isabelle Gilbert scored three points apiece. Minor and Smith both went 3-4 from the free-throw line. Gilbert hit a three-point basket.
Ava Eagan and Lucy Koenigsfeld closed with two points apiece. Eagan was 2-2 from the free-throw line.
“It kind of was a weird game for us,” Karvinen said. “We’re working on some things. Borgia played hard.”
Celia Gildehaus led Borgia in scoring with 10 points.
Sydney Kessler concluded the contest with six points.
Clara Nowak netted five points while handling the ball against the Union press. She was Borgia’s standout at the free-throw line, hitting both of her two attempts.
Amanda Dorpinghaus, Tatum Scheer and Kate Snider scored three points apiece.
Claire Turgeon ended with two points.
Nowak and Snider each hit one three-point shot.
“There were positives,” Houlihan said. “Someone like Celia Gildehaus is just a competitor. She’s never going to give up. Clara Nowak had a rough night tonight, but I know she’s going to grow and learn from this. It’s about learning.”