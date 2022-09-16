Moving to face some different competition, the Union softball Lady ’Cats played in the Elsberry Tournament Saturday.
Union (6-4) dropped both of its games, losing 9-0 to Louisiana and 7-6 to Silex.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Moving to face some different competition, the Union softball Lady ’Cats played in the Elsberry Tournament Saturday.
Union (6-4) dropped both of its games, losing 9-0 to Louisiana and 7-6 to Silex.
Silex
Union came closest to winning in the consolation semifinals against Silex, but dropped a 7-6 decision.
Silex took a 5-0 lead with two runs in the first and three in the second.
Union cut that to 5-4 in the bottom of the third.
Silex added its final two runs in the fourth and Union scored twice in the bottom of the fifth.
Emma Roberts pitched for Union, allowing seven runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks. She struck out two.
Union’s fielding woes from the first game carried over as the Lady ’Cats made four of the game’s five errors.
Silex outhit Union in the game, 8-6.
Roberts had two hits in the game while Fallyn Blankenship, Lucy Koenigsfeld, Amy Schreck and Ali Thwing each had one hit. Thwing’s hit was a home run.
Brooklynne Anderson walked and was hit by a pitch.
Camren Monkman stole a base.
Thwing scored twice. Anderson, Blankenship, Koenigsfeld and Schreck scored once.
Koenigsfeld, Roberts and Thwing each drove in two runs.
Louisiana
In the opener, the Lady ’Cats were limited to one hit, a triple by Koenigsfeld.
Louisiana had six hits in the game and Union committed nine errors. That led to three runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth.
Only one of the nine runs was earned. Fallyn Blankenship pitched, allowing six hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out seven.
Union returns to Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday in Hermann. The Lady ’Cats host Pacific Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.