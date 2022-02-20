Union will have to wait another day to play Hermann in Four Rivers Conference action.
The Thursday game was called off due to the threat of winter weather across the area. It will be played Friday at 5:30 p.m. as part of a boys-girls doubleheader in Gasconade County.
The Lady ’Cats (14-8, 3-3) logged a 55-24 home victory Monday over Sullivan in Four Rivers Conference play.
Union jumped out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and led 36-15 at the half. It was 47-21 through three quarters.
“We came out and shot the ball well early to build up a 21-point lead at half,” Rapert said. “We had pretty good defensive pressure that caused some disruptions.”
With the loss, Sullivan dropped to 9-12 overall, 3-2 in the FRC.
Sophia Helling led Union with 23 points.
Mya Minor was next with 12 points and Kelsey Brake closed out with nine.
Lucy Koenigsfeld added four points while Ava Eagan scored three. Ava Sykes and Fallyn Blankenship each netted two points.
Union forced 31 turnovers while only giving the ball up four times.
Minor pulled down three rebounds while Helling and Koenigsfeld each had two. Sykes ended with one.
Helling handed out two assists. Blankenship, Brake, Koenigsfeld and Minor each had one.
Minor posted four steals. Helling ended with three. Blankenship, Brake and Isabelle Gilbert each had two. Eagan posted one.
Sullivan was paced by Abby Peterson, who scored eight points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Peterson recently surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring mark.
Hayli Venable scored six points with one rebound.
Alex Bylo netted four points with two rebounds.
Raegan Johnson contributed three points and two rebounds.
Dakayla McClain had two points, one rebound and one steal.
DaPhane Polanowski added one point, two rebounds and an assist.
Delaney George recorded two assists. Kylee McReynolds had three assists and two rebounds.
Sullivan hit one three-point basket and went 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Union concludes the regular season next week. The Lady ’Cats play Monday at North County.
Union goes to St. Francis Borgia Regional next Wednesday to play Parkway South for the Borgia Tournament championship at 7:30 p.m.
Union plays Camdenton Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. in Marshfield to open district play.