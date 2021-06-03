There was no bus lag Saturday for the Union soccer Lady ’Cats.
Despite a four-hour trip down Interstate 44, Union was fresh in its Class 3 girls soccer quarterfinal, blasting host Webb City, 6-1.
“It definitely was a long trip,” Union senior forward Emily Gaebe said. “We knew coming in that we couldn’t be sleepy. We had to come out and do what we needed to do.”
Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey praised his team for staying focused and making another state trip a reality.
“This is more than what you ask for at the beginning of the season,” Fennessey said. “You just want your team to play well and put themselves into a position to win in the postseason. To be back in the final four is an amazing feeling, especially for this group of seniors. Last year felt like it was something which was taken away from them. Otherwise, they could be going back for four years in a row.”
Gaebe netted a brace, her 40th and 41st goals of the season, to help the Lady ’Cats (24-2) defeat Webb City (22-4) and return to the MSHSAA semifinals for the third season in a row, discounting last year’s state layoff due to COVID-19.
“It feels amazing just to be back after not having a season last year,” Gaebe said. “Just coming back and making it to state again feels amazing.”
Union will face Ft. Zumwalt South (20-2) Wednesday at 4 p.m. The match will be played at Fenton’s Worldwide Technology Soccer Park.
“Our kids played well,” Fennessey said. “Hats off to Webb City. They played great. We’re definitely excited to be going back to state and be playing on our side of the state.”
Also at the state tournament will be St. Louis Notre Dame and Grain Valley. The final round will be played Thursday.
In Saturday’s quarterfinal, Union took charge early.
“Both teams were pretty hot right off the start,” Fennessey said. “I felt we were giving ourselves chances, especially down the left side. Kaylee Simpson had a lot of opportunities early.”
After several chances, Union jumped on top with a goal from freshman Mia Smith with 25:21 to go in the first half. Smith fired a long shot on the ground, which got past Webb City’s goalkeeper.
“Maddie (Helling) poked the ball to me and was yelling ‘take your space,’ and of course, I’m going to listen to her,” Smith said. “I picked my head up and saw the far corner open and shot it. It went in.”
Helling earned the assist.
“Webb City’s keeper (Delaney Duke) did a good job,” Fennessey said. “In the air, it felt like she was super strong. We needed to get the ball on the floor and stretch her out a little bit. Mia put the ball right into the corner. She was right there at the top of the box and able to put enough pace on it and get it past her.”
Smith also earned two assists in the game.
“They gave me space, and I took it,” Smith said. “That’s how we got our first goal. They closed a little bit. In the second half, they spaced out. That’s how I was able to distribute good balls to the middle and wings.”
Webb City had the next scoring chance. After a foul in the upper corner of the box, the Lady Cardinals were awarded a penalty kick with 18:55 to play in the half. However, Webb City’s Melia Blair put her chance over the crossbar.
“Webb City had a nice little counterattack, and they got dangerous a couple of times,” Fennessey said. “If we would have given enough of an opportunity, they could have scored a goal. The PK that they put over helped out a lot because we came back and scored. I felt early on we had the majority of the play and were able to dominate.”
Union went back to work and found the back of the net twice in the closing minutes of the first half.
Freshman Mya Minor fired in a goal with 5:20 to go in the half. She took a pass through the defense and was able to breakaway score on another long, low shot.
With 1:37 remaining in the half, senior Emily Gaebe scored on a scramble in front of the goal. Sophomore Addison Williford assisted with Mya Minor setting up the play on a crossing pass from the left side.
Gaebe was able to toe-poke the ball under the crossbar for the goal.
“I just think Addison made a very good decision to play the ball back out, and I was able to hit it between the defenders,” Gaebe said.
Gaebe praised the ball movement on the play, which involved several passes both on the buildup and the scramble.
“I think that’s something we’ve been seeing a lot this year,” Gaebe said. “I think we’ve been moving the ball better than we’ve ever moved the ball. I think we’re playing better as a team as the season goes along.”
Union led at the half, 3-0.
Union added to the lead with 29:02 to go in the game. Gaebe scored her second goal with Mya Minor assisting.
The game’s prettiest goal came with 13:33 to play. Junior Maliyah Minor fired the ball into the top left corner. Smith assisted.
“That was an upper 90 shot from 18 out,” Fennessey said. “It sat up there in the corner for a second. She’s got that ability. If you give her that space from the top of the box, she’s able to get those finishes. We like her from that range. Any time she’s in that position, she’s got the green light to go ahead and let one go.”
Maliyah Minor also had an assist in the game.
“I thought Maliyah had the best game out of all of us,” Fennessey said. “Her ability to pinch in and help get everything going — she was able to generate offensive chances.”
With 4:17 to go, junior Sophie Eagan scored to make it 6-0. Senior Kara Deisner assisted on the play.
“I thought Kaitlyn (Hobson) and Addison did a nice job,” Fennessey said. “Kara Deisner had a couple of nice one-two plays out here on the wing. That last goal was completely set up with her play down the wing. We’re going to need that going forward.”
After another foul in the box, Webb City drew another penalty kick with 3:49 to play. This time, Anea Bemo scored to make the final score, 6-1.
Union goalkeeper Sydney Ransom guessed right, but she couldn’t keep the ball from finding the back of the net.
“Sydney is doing a very good job,” Gaebe said. “She’s improved so much as a goalkeeper, and she’s just stepped up really well.”
Ransom was credited with one save in the contest.