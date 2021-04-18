Make it 16 Four Rivers Conference girls soccer titles in a row for the Union soccer Lady ’Cats.
Beating St. James Tuesday at Union Middle School, 14-0, the Lady ’Cats assured themselves of at least a tie for the league title.
Union improved to 9-1 overall, 4-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
“Our girls really came ready to play against St. James,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We started the scoring off 22 seconds into the match. Our focus was to have a quick start to the match. That’s something that we have been struggling with in recent games. The girls really did an outstanding job of capitalizing on early chances.”
The Lady ’Cats played at the new Union Middle School pitch Tuesday with the Don Olszowka Invitational track meet taking place at Stierberger Stadium.
“It has been great to have two different first-class facilities,” Fennessey said. “Our middle school field being brand new is one of the best turf fields in the county. We had numerous compliments during our shootout from coaches, players and parents. It’s just been really nice to have it as an option. It really opens up a lot of possibilities for our athletic programs.”
Union currently has a one-game lead over St. Clair at the top of the table. Pacific is 2 1/2 games behind.
Union’s only remaining FRC game is next Tuesday at Sullivan (6-6, 1-2) with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Returning to Stierberger Stadium Wednesday, Union defeated upcoming district foe Rolla, 4-0.
The match was important for the upcoming Class 3 District 9 Tournament at Rolla. Union now has wins over Pacific and Rolla. It is not scheduled to play Lebanon in the regular season.
St. James
It took 20 seconds for Union to take the lead. Mya Minor netted the opening goal, and Union never looked back.
Two Union players ended with hat tricks. Kaylee Simpson scored three goals with two assists.
Emily Gaebe also had three goals in the game.
Both Minors, Mya and Maliyah, scored two goals apiece. Mya Minor also had an assist.
Mia Smith also scored a pair of goals.
Kaitlyn Hobson netted one goal with two assists. Kara Deisner scored a goal.
Logan Baeres, Ella Missey and Addison Williford each had one assist.
Sydney Ransom posted the shutout in goal.
“Some of girls who were needed a little luck found the back of the net,” Fennessey said. “Kaylee Simpson, Kaitlyn Hobson, Mia Smith and Kara Deisner were all on the list of players anxious to find the back of the net. We ended up with 10 players on the scoring column. It’s outstanding the we can find production from a number of different players.”
Rolla
In Wednesday’s home match, Union scored twice in each half on the way to a 4-0 victory.
Ransom stopped six shots for the shutout in net.
Gaebe recorded her second hat trick of the week with three of the goals.
“When she gets in the box, it’s bad news for the other team,” Fennessey said.
Maliyah Minor scored the other goal.
Maddie Helling posted two assists. Kelsey Brake and Hobson each had one assist.
“Our time of possession markedly improved,” Fennessey said. “A lot of that had to do with the play of our midfield. Maliyah Minor probably had her best game of the year so far. Mia Smith also stepped up in the middle and gave us a lot of quality minutes. Kaitlyn Hobson also played to her potential out on the right wing. A combination of Addison Williford and Kaylee Simpson on the left wing has proved to be successful. Maddie Helling played like a monster. She made several runs forward into dangerous positions. She was also connecting passes out of the back. Maddie also played several excellent free kicks that we need to get on the end of a little bit more for her. Her senior leadership is proving to be a great asset for us.”
Fennessey praised the defensive work of Aubrie Golus and Briseyda Ballou.
Union hits the road Friday and Saturday for two matches at the Helias Shootout in Jefferson City. Union plays Sedalia Smith-Cotton Friday at 6 p.m. and Columbia Rock Bridge Saturday at 2 p.m.