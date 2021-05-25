Union took its first step into the MSHSAA girls soccer postseason Tuesday with a win.
The Lady ’Cats (21-2) raced past Lebanon (13-12) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament in Rolla, 6-0.
Union got what proved to be the winning goal in the game’s second minute.
“We went in and were able to score early,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Kaitlyn Hobson was in the right spot. Mya Minor could have taken the shot but made the extra pass for Kaitlyn to tap in. We came ready and started off great. We didn’t look back from there.”
Six different players scored for the Lady ’Cats. And no player had more than one assist.
Union jumped on top in the first half with four goals. The Lady ’Cats added the final two markers in the second half.
Sophie Eagan, Hobson and Addison Williford each scored a goal and added an assist.
Maddie Helling, Maliyah Minor and Kaylee Simpson also scored against Lebanon.
Adding assists were Emma Cloud, Mya Minor and Marisa Shollenberger.
Sydney Ransom stopped four shots for the shutout.
The game marked the return of Four Rivers Conference player of the year Emily Gaebe, who has been out recently due to a hamstring injury.
“She played, but we were watching her minutes,” Fennessey said. “Once we got up, 2-0, we knew the game was in hand, and we didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks. She will be ready for the district championship.”