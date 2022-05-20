Opening Class 3 District 2 play at home Monday, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats rolled to a 5-1 win over Jefferson City.
Union (15-3-1) is the district’s top seed and will play No. 4 Pacific (12-4-1) Wednesday in the semifinals at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium.
It will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Union won 2-0 in both the Four Rivers Conference game March 30 and the Blue Cat Cup pool game April 27.
Against Jefferson City (3-16), Union grabbed the lead with a quickfire double in the first four minutes.
Jewelle Anderson hammered home the opener and Maliyah Minor scored four minutes into the game to make it 2-0.
Addison Williford scored late in the first half to make it 3-0. Mia Smith assisted on that goal. It was 3-0 at the intermission.
Anderson set up Mya Minor for a breakaway goal early in the second half to give Union a 4-0 advantage.
After a Jefferson City goal, Maddie McDuffie found the net to finish out the scoring.