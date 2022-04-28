Not even Hollywood could have written a better ending for Union’s girls soccer 2-1 home win over Francis Howell Central Friday.
“We fought hard,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Central is a good team. To be able to come back and win tonight was a big one.”
Playing on “Movie Night,” the Lady ’Cats trailed for most of the game after Francis Howell Central’s Delaynie Brown scored the only marker of the first half. Gianna Bruenning assisted on the play.
Union (10-1) tied it in the 47th minute on a goal by freshman Jewelle Anderson after Mary Kate Neal saved junior Addison Williford’s initial shot. Sophomore Mia Smith was credited with an assist.
“Our energy wasn’t where we wanted it in the first half,” Fennessey said. “We felt that if we could bring a little more energy to the game in the second half that would happen. Jewelle was in the right spot to get that goal. Addison was pushing on their defensive line and Mia Smith was right in there mixing it up. Good things are going to happen when we do that.”
Union took the lead when freshman Sophia Helling slid a pass up to sophomore Mya Minor and she was able to beat Neal for the go-ahead goal.
“That was a goal we had talked about,” Fennessey said. “We felt that if we could get past their back line, we could find some holes and utilize our speed. That’s what happened. I thought the goalie was going to make the save, but Mya timed it perfectly and slid it past her. It was a great finishing goal from Mya — to have the composure to slide that past the goalkeeper, who was coming out on her, was awesome.”
But that didn’t seal the victory. Francis Howell Central (7-6) worked to fight back, and one of the plays resulted in a breakaway for Brown with just over two minutes to play.
Senior Sydney Ransom, making her return to the net, came out and was able to top Brown’s shot to preserve the lead. Union was able to hold on to secure the win. That was one of seven saves Ransom made in the game.
“Sydney came up big on that save,” Fennessey said. “It was a good team win and a good team effort. Everybody had to pitch in and help. She made several nice saves in the second half that kept us in the game. We needed her and we will need her in the future.”
Madi Valenti made three saves in the first half, including a leaping one-handed deflection. Neal stopped one shot in the second half.
And, while the film feature for “Movie Night” was shown on the video board after the game, the ending couldn’t beat the one in the game.
“Our whole back line held at the end,” Fennessey said. “We had some tired legs out there as they played the full 80 minutes. They were tired, but they held.”