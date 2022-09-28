Four matches, four wins.
Union completed a perfect week of action Friday, sweeping Steelville in home volleyball action, 25-14, 25-10, 25-18.
Union went 4-0 last week, sweeping Cuba, St. Clair, Owensville and Steelville.
“The defense and offense worked hard to do their part tonight,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Steelville started to find a way around our defense, but I think we adjusted well to mitigate their effectiveness.”
Getman praised the play of sophomore setter Marcie Keence, who had three kills, 27 assists, three digs and three aces.
“Marcie did a great job of moving the ball around to give us a balanced attack,” Getman said.
Sophia Helling led Union’s offense with 13 kills, eight digs, four aces and two assists.
Josselyn Smith posted eight kills, eight digs, one assist, one block and one ace.
Isabel Stowe ended with seven kills, three digs and one ace.
Kirsten Bockhorst had six kills, four blocks and one dig.
Lilly Wiskur logged three kills with two digs and two blocks.
Ava Eagan picked up five digs go to with one kill.
Izzy Zagarri closed with eight digs.
Union swept St. Louis Ignite, a homeschool organization, Monday. Additional information was not available at deadline.
