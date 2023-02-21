For the first time in 40 years, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats are undefeated Four Rivers Conference champions.
However, when tales are told of this team in years to come, the method of how the undefeated season was finished will be just as important.
Union (19-5, 7-0) needed overtime to defeat Sullivan (10-13, 2-4), 53-43.
“It’s hard,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “There’s a reason nobody from Union has gone undefeated in the Four Rivers Conference for 40 years. Sullivan is not bad. They’ve got a Division II kid going to UMSL. They’ve got two shooters and a big. It’s in their gym. We’re not the Lakers. We’re 5-8 and under, a bunch of scrappers playing hard. Every night is not going to be easy, especially in conference play.”
Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora felt his team did what it needed to do.
“It was a good game,” Flora said. “Our girls played so hard. Union is a great team. They’re well coached and they shoot the ball well. They’re a very good basketball team. We came out and played our tails off. I couldn’t be more proud of our effort. There were a couple of little things here and there that cost us late, but overall, the girls played hard and I’m very proud of them.”
While Union won the 2019-20 league title, it shared the spoils that year with Sullivan. Union’s previous FRC title was 1983, when Union went 27-3 overall, 7-0 in league play.
Thursday’s game was a struggle for the Lady ’Cats. Sullivan’s Abby Peterson scored the opening basket, but Union seemed to be on its way with the next eight points. Union led after one quarter, 11-5.
However, Sullivan was able to chip back. A Delaney George basket with 3:36 to play in the second quarter tied it at 17-17. With 1:28 to go in the half, Dakayla McClain hit a pair of free throws to put the Lady Eagles on top, 21-20.
Union retied it on an Isabelle Gilbert free throw and took a 24-21 halftime lead on a Kelsey Brake basket and later free throw.
Brake and Mya Minor opened the third quarter with three-point baskets and Union opened up a nine-point lead in the first minute of the second half. However, Union was held scoreless for the rest of the quarter as Sullivan fought back to cut it to 30-29 going to the fourth.
Union’s slight advantage was erased when Peterson scored with 5:15 remaining in the fourth quarter as Sullivan took a 34-33 lead.
Sophia Helling hit a pair of free throws to put Union back on top, but neither team could break away.
With 2:43 to play, Sullivan’s Olivia Witt hit a three-point basket, giving Sullivan a 38-35 advantage, but Helling replied with 1:57 to play.
“We were down three and I told them we had to get a steal on the left side,” Karvinen said. “We had to trap it and get a steal. We drew up a play for Sophie to shoot a three. After she hit it, I felt a little more comfortable.
While both teams had chances after that, neither scored. That included a missed Union free throw with 1.5 seconds to play.
Tied at 38-38, the game headed into overtime.
Helling put Union ahead with a three-point basket 39 seconds into overtime and Union never looked back.
“To be honest, when we sent it to overtime, we thought it was a victory,” Karvinen said.
Helling scored eight points and Brake netted the other seven during the extra session for Union. Union hit 10 of 14 free throws in overtime.
The Lady ’Cats outscored Sullivan in the extra session, 15-5, to finish the perfect run through the FRC.
“We get everybody’s best shot,” Karvinen said. “At the end of the day, Abby Peterson can play, Dakayla McClain can play. The Witt girl can play. They threw up some threes that went in tonight.”
The game didn’t have the smoothest flow. Besides Sullivan’s slow-down strategy, the teams were whistled for a combined 49 fouls (28 for Sullivan, 21 for Union) and shot a combined 72 free throws (Union was 24-52 and Sullivan was 15-20).
Karvinen said Union should have done better at the line.
“At the end of the day, if we hit free throws, we win this game (in regulation),” he said.
“We switched up our defenses a little bit and they were kind of flustered early,” Flora said. “Through the game, I thought we did an excellent job. They hit some shots late that hurt us. Overall, our girls played their tails off.”
Helling was Union’s leading scorer with 25 points. She hit three of Union’s six three-point baskets and went 9-12 at the free-throw line.
Brake concluded with 15 points, including going 11-16 from the free-throw line.
Fallyn Blankenship knocked down two three-point shots in the first half for her six points.
Minor scored three points, Ava Sykes ended with two and Lucy Koenigsfeld and Gilbert both scored one point.
“We’re going to try and win our last two games and dig in deep for the postseason,” Karvinen said.
Peterson and McClain tied for the Sullivan scoring lead with 12 points apiece. Both went 6-7 from the free-throw line.
Molly Lohden and Kylee McReynolds both scored six points. Lohden hit two of Sullivan’s four three-point baskets.
George and Witt concluded with three points apiece and Hayli Venable scored one point.
“This probably was the best game we’ve played all season,” Flora said. “It was tough for our seniors to lose the last game on this floor, but if we play like that in the next few games, we’ll be tough.”