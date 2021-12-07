To press or not to press, that was the question.
For the Union Lady ’Cats (3-0) it was the latter choice that aided in a come-from-behind victory at Washington (1-2) Tuesday, 53-52.
Union held an 8-7 lead after one quarter, but Washington used long passes from the baseline to the other end of the court to get out ahead of the Lady ’Cats full-court pressure and build a 30-17 lead at halftime.
The Lady Jays remained ahead, 46-34, after three periods.
Union went away from its press to hold Washington’s half-court offense to just six points in the final period. Meanwhile, the Lady ’Cats found their shooting touch to drop in 19 points, including three triples, and edge the home team by one point.
“It showed a lot of character coming back,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said.
“We made a lot of mistakes. We did a good job against their press of getting it across, but then we made bad decisions once we got it across. We have to make those when they count.”
Washington cut a four-point Union lead to one on its next-to-last possession as Elizabeth Reed put through a three-point shot from the corner with 6.7 seconds left on the clock, ending a five-plus-minute scoreless stretch for the Lady Jays.
A quick foul sent Union to the free-throw line, but a miss opened the door for Washington to make a last-gasp effort.
A pass across midcourt ricocheted off multiple players before dropping out of bounds near the Washington wing. The final buzzer sounded as the official was signaling Washington ball.
No time was added back onto the clock after the play, thus ending the contest.
“Union got momentum, and we couldn’t stop the momentum,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “I thought at the end we were going to get a chance to score and win, but it didn’t happen. Give them all the credit because they were down a couple times, like 17 points, but just fought themselves back in it. They hit some open shots, and once they got momentum, you know how that can be.”
Union received scoring from eight different players, led by 13 points from Ava Eagan.
Kelsey Brake and Sophia Helling each netted nine points.
Fallyn Blankenship finished with eight points.
Blankenship was responsible for two three-point makes in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead shot with 2:20 to play.
Three of Union’s five triples on the night came in the final period with Helling adding one to Blankenship’s two.
“We were getting pretty good looks,” Rapert said. “We obviously did not shoot it well in the first half, but we hit some big shots late.”
Isabelle Gilbert added five points, Ava Sykes four, Abeni Hall three and Lucy Koenigsfeld two.
Reed led all scorers on the night with 25 points in her first action of the season. She added five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Taylor Brown poured in eight points with eight steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Brown, who also missed the first two games of the season, played a key role in breaking Union’s pressure. From the baseline, Brown was tasked with making the long in-bounds passes to kick-start Washington’s scores in transition.
“They pulled it off, of course, and then we had to find some other ways to score,” Light said. “We weren’t very together on our offense or in-sync on our half-court offense, and that’s something we will have to work on.”
Gabby Lindemann, Olivia Reed and Abi Waters all ended with four points.
Lindemann led in rebounds with 10, adding one block, one steal and one assist.
Olivia Reed notched seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Waters recorded two steals, one assist and one rebound.
Ingrid Figas posted three points, three rebounds and one steal.
Kendall Nix chipped in two points, two rebounds and one assist.
Emma Briggs netted two points with one rebound.
Union next plays Monday, heading on the road to take on Lift for Life Academy Charter School at 7 p.m.
The Lady Jays travel to New Haven Monday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.