Just how ready were the Union basketball Lady ’Cats to start 2021?
Union (4-0) moved out to an 18-8 lead Tuesday night in a home game against Waynesville (6-3) and never looked back on the way to a 64-34 victory.
“I thought our effort was really good and that was the difference in the game,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We still are a little stale on offense at times, but our effort on defense, and just our intensity and communication, was the difference for sure.”
Union (4-0) led at the half, 40-16, and after three quarters, 54-25.
“We do a pretty good job of boxing out and getting out into the lanes, even if we don’t get anything right away in transition,” Rapert said. “Our secondary breaks have been pretty effective so far through four games. I really like the fact that we were diving on loose balls and talking as well as we have defensively.”
The Lady ’Cats knocked down 10 three-point baskets for the game and went 12-21 from the free-throw stripe.
Waynesville had two three-point baskets, both in the second half. The Lady Tigers were 8-11 from the free-throw line.
The game’s leading scorer was Union senior Reagan Rapert. She netted 26 points with four three-point baskets. Rapert also went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
Six others also scored for the Lady ’Cats.
Julia Overstreet netted 13 points with one three-point basket. She was 2-5 from the free-throw line.
Emily Gaebe scored 10 points with one three-point basket. She went 1-2 from the free-throw stripe.
Maddie Helling hit a pair of three-point shots for her six points. Both came in the second half.
Kelsey Brake, Mya Minor and Jessi Clark scored three points apiece. Brake and Clark hit three-point shots. Minor was 3-4 from the free-throw line.
“We were able to get some of the younger girls more game experience tonight,” Rapert said. “We’ve just got to play.”
Breona Hurd led Waynesville with 11 points.
Naudia Evans was next with nine points. Both Hurd and Evans hit three-point baskets. Each went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Asia Morgan was next with six points. Tony Durrant netted four points. Chambre Garcia and CJ Jones both scored two points.
The game started a busy week for the Lady ’Cats. Union hosted Hickman Thursday and will host Helias Friday.
“Our schedule has been so crazy,” Rapert said. “We played one game, got quarantined, and then played two more games. We had a couple of cancellations. It feels like we keep starting over again and we haven’t been able to get full games. Waynesville played four games over the Christmas break in the Pink and White Tournament. Nothing is better than game experience. We’ve got a tough week ahead of us for sure.”
Union is the second seed for next week’s Union Invitational and will host Sullivan to start that event Monday at 7 p.m.
The Lady ’Cats will play either third-seeded Southern Boone County or No. 6 Ft. Zumwalt North in Thursday’s second round.
Jefferson City is the top seed and is playing in a three-team pool against St. Clair and St. Francis Borgia Regional. Vashon dropped out, making this a seven-team event.
The final day of action is Saturday, Jan. 16.