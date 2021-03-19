Defense wins championships.
That’s the mantra hammered into the heads of athletes, coaches and fans. And Saturday that paid off for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats.
Union (18-1) turned up its defensive intensity to win a Class 5 quarterfinal game at Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (17-6) Saturday, 60-43.
With the win, Union earned its first trip to the MSHSAA semifinals since 1980.
“It was a tough game to coach but a fun game to watch,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “They’re good. To beat them on this floor with this atmosphere says a lot about these kids. It’s all them.”
On the day, it wasn’t height, experience or even a homecourt advantage that made the difference. It was defensive work to deflect the ball and hustle to track down the loose balls.
“It’s unbelievable,” Pat Rapert said. “We were just winning the 50/50 balls. I thought we did a good job on the boards. We had a few breakdowns, but not very many. That’s going to happen with the way we play.”
The players agreed.
“Overall, we did a pretty solid job on the defensive end,” senior guard Reagan Rapert said. “Overall, I think that won the ballgame for us.”
Senior Maddie Helling said it took a team effort.
“I knew we were going to have to put forth our best effort,” Helling said. “It was going to be a team effort. Without everyone 100 percent, we weren’t going to win.”
Senior Emily Gaebe said the team worked hard.
“I think it was our effort,” Gaebe said. “Our effort this game was through the roof. I don’t think we could have done any better. We worked hard as a team, and it paid off.”
Senior guard Megan Siedhoff said Union works on its defense.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Siedhoff said. “That’s something we do really well.”
Offensively, Union scored the most points against Cape Notre Dame since the Lady Bulldogs were vanquished Jan. 30 by Incarnate Word Academy, 66-43. Since that time, only one other team had scored more than 36 against Cape Notre Dame.
Only twice before this season did an opponent hold the Lady Bulldogs to fewer points.
“Our effort was good for four quarters,” Pat Rapert said. “There aren’t a lot of teams that can play with a sustained effort like that for four quarters, but we were able to do that.”
After Cape Notre Dame sophomore Tori Rubel scored to give Notre Dame the lead, Union clawed its way to the top.
Gaebe put Union ahead with a three-point play with 7:03 to play in the opening quarter. Union never looked back.
Gaebe scored Union’s first five points, and Julia Overstreet scored to make it 7-2.
“Emily is our go-getter right at the beginning,” Reagan Rapert said. “She gets ahead, and we work to get it up to her. She gets it going, and everyone feeds off of that.”
The Lady Bulldogs fought back. Lexi Rubel and Kristin Edmonds knocked down back-to-back threes to tie it up, 9-9.
Union’s Reagan Rapert responded with a basket, Overstreet scored a free throw, and Helling hit a three to make it 15-9 after one quarter.
Union had some anxious moments late in the first quarter when Reagan Rapert went down with an injury near the basket. She had made a cut and went down. She was able to return early in the second quarter.
Notre Dame made another run with Leah Jansen and Delaney Dohogne scoring to cut the gap to one point, 15-14. However, Union responded with seven-point spurt to go back on top again.
Freshman Kelsey Brake opened the run with a pair of free throws with 5:30 to go in the half. She later added the final points of the quarter, a three-point basket, to make it 27-16 in favor of Union after one half.
After Reagan Rapert opened the third quarter scoring, Cape Notre Dame got a three from Leah Jansen. However, Union replied with a Gaebe basket and a three from Siedhoff.
After a timeout, the Lady Bulldogs came out with a press. That sparked a seven-point run by the Rubels. However, Union’s lead didn’t drop below eight points, and the Lady ’Cats were able to regroup.
Union scored seven of the final eight points in the quarter. Gaebe was the recipient of a long pass from Reagan Rapert. Helling then scored off of a rebound and hit a three. Union led by 11 after three quarters, 42-31.
In the fourth quarter, Cape Notre Dame cut the gap to eight points, 48-40, but that’s as close as it got. Reagan Rapert handled the ball and took time off the clock. The Lady Bulldogs fouled her, and she hit all eight free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the desperation factor grew for the host team as the time ticked off the clock.
Union had another scare with 1:50 to play. Reagan Rapert went down hard while handling the ball. She had to leave the game, and Siedhoff stepped up to hit both free throws.
“I was a little hesitant, but I’m glad they both went in,” Siedhoff said.
Reagan Rapert once again returned. Helling and Reagan Rapert hit the final four free throws before the game was turned over to younger players from both teams.
“My body is hurting a little right now, but that’s to be expected,” Reagan Rapert said. “The feeling of winning takes over so much more than actual pain, so it feels pretty nice.”
Reagan Rapert was Union’s leading scorer with 18 points. She went 10-10 from the free-throw line, including 8-8 in the fourth quarter.
Gaebe closed with 14 points.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team,” Gaebe said. “We just had to come out and play like we know how to play. We had to press and be on fire.”
Helling had one of her best scoring games with 10 points.
“She came along at the right time,” Rapert said. “That’s what she was doing for us last year when she got hurt. She was our X factor. She will knock down a big shot, get on a loose ball or get a steal or rebound. She does all the things a coach wants that don’t go into the newspaper sometimes. She deserves it. She’s awesome.”
Overstreet netted eight points.
“Julia does a lot of little things, too,” Rapert said. “She was in help every time we got beat off the dribble. She was there in the right place.”
Both Siedhoff and Brake scored five points.
Lexi Rubel led Cape Notre Dame with 23 points. She surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone in the game.
Jansen scored eight points.
Tori Rubel ended with seven points.
Edmonds netted two points, and Dohogne closed with two points.
“We knew Edmonds was a good player,” Pat Rapert said. “They go as Lexi Rubel, Edmonds and Tori Rubel go. I really think we contested their shots. We made mistakes, but those were because we played overaggressive.”