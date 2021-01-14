Union girls wrestlers captured three titles Friday at the Wright City Tournament.
Gianna Schreck (159), Jaiden Powell (174) and Talyn St. Clair (235) went a combined 6-0 to win their respective weight classes.
All seven of Union’s wrestlers placed. Gracie Straatmann (132) was second while Lillie Zimmermann (117) and Alexis Lopez (137) both finished third. Kylee Mobley (122) was fifth.
Schreck pinned Sullivan’s Destiny Martinez twice in the first period, once in 0:18 and once in 1:19.
Powell also won twice in the first period. She pinned Jackson’s Maggie Gibbs in 0:39 and Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges in 1:07.
St. Clair pinned Michaela Riner of Osage twice, in 0:49 and 2:55.
Straatmann won three of her four matches, all by pins. She pinned North County’s Taizja Lawless in 3:03, Jackson’s Trynity Vanek in 0:43 and Fulton’s Reagan Echelmeier in 0:54.
She was pinned by Sullivan’s Julianna Graddy in 3:19.
Zimmermann went 2-2 to end third. Her wins were pins against Jackson’s Gracie Metzger in 3:04 and Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett in 0:44.
Zimmermann was pinned by Wright City’s Samantha Byerley (2:32) and Fulton’s Rylee Baker (1:44).
Lopez went 1-2, pinning Audrey Utterback of Osage in 2:31. She lost by pins to North County’s Memory Raker (3:35) and Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl (1:07).
Mobley lost all four of her matches, all by pins. She was defeated by Fulton’s Emma Oglesby (2:35), Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger (2:31), North County’s Mikayla Whatley (0:33) and St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Aine Callahan (1:34).