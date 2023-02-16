There’s a reason Union sophomore Sophia Helling won the KLPW Radio MVP trophy at the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday, lifting her Lady ’Cats to a 52-48 win over Parkway South in the title contest.

“I don’t know why this feels so good, but it does,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “These kids are so excited. To be down like we were in the fourth quarter, you’ve got to give these girls some credit. We shot 25-30 percent and still found a way to beat a pretty darned good basketball team.”