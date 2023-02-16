There’s a reason Union sophomore Sophia Helling won the KLPW Radio MVP trophy at the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday, lifting her Lady ’Cats to a 52-48 win over Parkway South in the title contest.
“I don’t know why this feels so good, but it does,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “These kids are so excited. To be down like we were in the fourth quarter, you’ve got to give these girls some credit. We shot 25-30 percent and still found a way to beat a pretty darned good basketball team.”
Helling posted a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. She went 8-9 from the free-throw line and hit two of Union’s seven three-point baskets.
Helling also secured five steals and assisted on five baskets.
“It feels really good,” Helling said about the championship. “We’ve been waiting for a long time.”
Karvinen said the game had a playoff atmosphere.
“It felt like a district final,” Karvinen said. “The championship is great, and the kids played great, but the more you’re in battles like that, it helps. That felt like a district championship game.”
It was Union’s third tournament championship game of the season, but first title for the Lady ’Cats.
“We lost one in overtime and another one to Jefferson City,” Karvinen said. “We’re going to enjoy this one, but it’s a quick turnaround. We’ve got Owensville for the conference title Monday. It’s back to the grind. It sure helps going into the game with a win.”
Helling wasn’t the only standout for Union. Teammates Kelsey Brake and Mya Minor also made the all-tournament team and several others stepped up to fill important roles.
The game was a tough matchup for Union, Karvinen felt. Parkway South had height, something which has troubled Union throughout the season.
With the win, Union improved to 17-4 on the season while Parkway South fell to 17-5.
According to MSHSAA, this was the first time Union had beaten the Lady Patriots since Feb. 1, 2012, also a four-point victory, 62-58.
Union broke away from a 10-10 tie in the first quarter when Helling hit a pair of three-point baskets and capped the quarter with a conventional three-point play. Union led after one quarter, 19-12.
“None of us came into this game with any fear,” Helling said. “It’s just so much easier to play without any discomfort. We came out and played hard and just wanted to win.”
Parkway South fought back in the second quarter, forcing the ball to Alivia McCulla for 10 points as the Lady Patriots fought back to cut the gap to 32-30 at the intermission.
Parkway South continued its surge in the third quarter and Union trailed by as much as seven points. Parkway South led 43-39 through three quarters, but Union tied it on a Mya Minor basket with 6:08 to play.
Parkway South’s Annalise Dorr put her team back in front with a free throw, but Union’s Kelsey Brake countered with a three.
That started a 9-4 run with Brake hitting two threes and Fallyn Blankenship adding another one. Ava McCulla scored both Parkway South baskets.
That exchange proved to be the last scoring in the game as Union was able to preserve the 52-48 lead for the rest of the game and claim the title.
“We just picked our priorities and stayed with the shooter,” Helling said. “We just stayed strong with the bigs (the McCulla sisters) and 54 (Dorr). That was our main priority for shooting.”
Minor and Ava Sykes both ended with eight points. Minor also had eight rebounds, two steals and an assist while overcoming at least two injuries during the game.
Sykes also had three steals, two assists and a rebound.
Blankenship and Brake both closed with six points, all on three-point baskets.
“Give Fallyn credit,” Karvinen said. “She was something like 1-7. For her to have the gumption to even take that last shot is pretty big. That means we’re growing up.”
Blankenship also had a rebound. Brake posted six assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Lucy Koenigsfeld scored two points while grabbing seven rebounds and adding an assist.
“Lucy and Mya got hurt,” Karvinen said. ‘Sophie’s shoulder was banged up again.”
For Parkway South, the McCulla sisters each scored 16 points.
Ava McCulla also had 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Aliva McCulla added six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots. Both made the all-tournament team.
Dorr, making her first appearance in the tournament after missing the first two rounds due to injury, scored 10 points with 10 rebounds and three assists.
Dorr and Emme Heimlich each hit two three-point baskets. Parkway South ended with four as a team.
Heimlich closed with six points and a rebound.
Abby Garthe contributed five assists and two rebounds.
Sophie Ellington and Hannah Jones each grabbed a rebound.