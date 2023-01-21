It didn’t take long for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats to get back into the win column.
Union, which finished second to Jefferson City in Saturday’s Union Tournament championship game, defeated New Haven on the road Monday, 49-40.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine this morning followed by increasing clouds and a few showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 8:41 am
It didn’t take long for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats to get back into the win column.
Union, which finished second to Jefferson City in Saturday’s Union Tournament championship game, defeated New Haven on the road Monday, 49-40.
“Nice to get a conference win on the road after a tough tournament,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “The girls are growing up and learning how to win on nights that they don’t have their ‘A’ games.”
New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said there were many positives for his team.
“Overall, I was encouraged by our performance, knowing that we continue to compete with really good basketball teams,” Peirick said. “Every game we play from here on out will provide us with more experience leading into our Class 2 district.”
Union improved to 11-4 overall, 2-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. New Haven dropped to 7-6 overall, 1-2 in the league.
The Lady ’Cats were up 15-11 after one quarter and 27-24 at the half. It was 38-32 for Union through three quarters.
Sophia Helling was Union’s top scorer with 14 points. Kelsey Brake was next with 13.
Fallyn Blankenship knocked down four three-point shots for her 12 points.
Mya Minor contributed eight points and Ava Sykes added two for the Lady ’Cats.
New Haven was led by Brenna Langenberg’s 18 points.
Tressa Carver was next with 10 points while Aubri Meyer ended with six. Alayna Lagemann and Jessica Underwood each scored four points.
“We put forth another great effort against a really tough Union team,” Peirick said. “We knew that it was going to be essential that we take care of the ball against their pressure, and I thought that we would have some high quality looks at the basket if we could get through their initial layer of the press. I thought our group did a good job breaking them down, but in the end their speed got to us a few too many times.”
Union’s scoring totals were not available at deadline.
“Defensively, they were able to penetrate our gaps and get too deep several times which put them on the line or led to wide open corner threes,” Peirick said. “We need to continue to work on stopping drivers before they get in scoring range, and be quicker to rotate to shooters.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.