Scoring in each of the five innings, the Union softball Lady ’Cats blasted De Soto last Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, 13-3.
“It was great to see the girls battle back and win after our loss against Jefferson City,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “The bats came alive. Lots of hitting from everyone on the team. The girls came out swinging.”
It was the home opener for Union (4-2), and the home team took full advantage of familiar surroundings.
Union scored three runs in the bottom of the first and added single runs in the second and third innings.
De Soto (0-6) scored all three of its runs in the top of the fourth, but Union rallied with five runs in the bottom of that inning and finished the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Union outhit De Soto, 12-4. De Soto made seven errors in the game. Union had five.
“We made some defensive mistakes,” Dewert said. “We will continue to work on getting better on our execution on the defensive side.”
Emma Roberts went the distance in the circle for Union. None of the three De Soto runs were earned. She allowed four hits and one walk while striking out three.
Alexa Lause led the Union offense with three hits.
Ali Thwing and Roberts each had two hits.
Fallyn Blankenship, Lucy Koenigsfeld, Macy Hulsey, Abby Thwing and Brooklynne Anderson each had one hit.
“When we can get Alexa and Fallyn on base, good things will happen for us,” Dewert said. “Alexa led the team going 3-4 at the plate. We had 12 hits as a whole team. That’s fantastic. I really enjoy watching this group of girls play.”
Abby Thwing, Anderson and Ashlyn Blankenship walked.
Koenigsfeld was hit by pitches twice.
Ashlyn Blankenship, Fallyn Blankenship, Anderson, Lause and Camren Monkman stole bases.
Ali Thwing scored three runs. Lause, Koenigsfeld, Hulsey and Ali Thwing scored twice. Fallyn Blankenship scored once.
Koenigsfeld, Roberts and Abby Thwing each drove in two runs. Lause, Fallyn Blankenship, Hulsey and Anderson had one RBI apiece.
Kylee Turner and Elizabeth Woelich pitched for De Soto with Turner taking the loss.
Woelich struck out three in 1.1 innings.
Cameron Hayes-Gowen, Turner, Woelich and Makenzi Missey each singled for the Lady Dragons.