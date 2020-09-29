Rallying from a five-run deficit, the Union softball Lady ’Cats earned their first Four Rivers Conference victory Thursday.
Playing at Wildcat Ballpark, Union (2-6, 1-4) raced back to beat the St. James Lady Tigers, 17-7.
St. James took the early lead with two runs in the first and two in the top of the third.
Union scored its first run in the bottom of the third.
In the fourth, St. James scored two more runs to go up, 6-1. However, Union found its offense with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead, 9-6.
In the fifth inning, St. James scored once and Union added eight runs to end the game early, 17-7.
Union outhit St. James, 8-6. The Lady ’Cats played error-free defense while St. James made three miscues.
Kieley DeWitt pitched for Union, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits, five walks and a hit batter. She struck out 11.
Alyssa Bush had two hits for Union, including a double.
DeWitt also doubled. Hailey Earney, Addy Friese, Anna Scanlon, Brooklynne Anderson and Logan Baeres each singled.
Union batters drew 11 walks. Friese walked three times. Earney, DeWitt, Emily Lowe and Baeres each walked twice.
Baeres stole two bases. Abby Thwing had one steal.
Earney and Baeres each scored three runs.
Anderson, Lowe, Bush and Richelle Krimmel scored twice. Friese, Scanlon and Thwing each scored once.
Union plays Friday and Saturday in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. The Lady ’Cats play Monday at North County.