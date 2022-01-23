Preparing for Friday’s Union Tournament third-place game against Southern Boone County, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats blasted KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program) of St. Louis Thursday at home, 64-10.
“We were able to get everyone some minutes which is always good,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We pressured them early and were able to turn them over.”
The Lady ’Cats improved to 9-5 with the victory. KIPP dropped to 6-5.
Union led after one quarter, 24-2, and at the half, 39-5. The Lady ’Cats held a 51-8 advantage through three quarters.
Josselyn Smith led Union with 13 points. A total of 12 players scored for Union.
Ava Sykes netted eight points.
Mya Minor, Sophia Helling and Holly Pipes all scored seven points.
Ava Eagan and Fallyn Blankenship scored five points each.
Lucy Koenigsfeld and Jewelle Anderson added three points apiece.
Kelsey Brake, Hailey DeWitt and Abeni Hall all closed with two points.
Union takes on Southern Boone County (12-2) Friday in the third-place game of the Union Tournament. That event was scheduled for last Saturday, but was postponed due to winter weather which made travel hazardous.
Jefferson City defeated Blair Oaks Tuesday for the championship and the other two games still have to be rescheduled.
The Lady ’Cats host St. James Wednesday in a Four Rivers Conference game before going to Osage Saturday, Jan. 29.
Union is the top seed for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament and will open Jan. 31 against Soldan International Studies.