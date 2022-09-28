Not even Mother Nature could stop the Union softball Lady ’Cats.
While the first day of the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament was rained out Friday, Union (10-7) came back Saturday to beat Orchard Farm, 10-8, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 4-1, in Saturday games.
“The girls responded very well,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “They are playing great team ball right now, picking each other up and hitting the ball up and down the lineup.”
Union will play Francis Howell Oct. 5 for the tournament championship.
Both teams scored early in Saturday morning’s first-round game.
Orchard Farm scored six runs in the top of the first. Union responded with four in the bottom of the first and two more in the second, tying it at 6-6.
Orchard Farm scored single runs in the third and fourth before Union took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The game ended on the time limit rule after five innings.
Ali Thwing led the offense with three hits, a single, a double and a home run.
Lucy Koenigsfeld was next with two hits.
Brooklynne Anderson, Macy Hulsey, Alexa Lause, Abby Thwing and Emma Wallis each had one hit.
Fallyn Blankenship walked twice. Hulsey, Lause and Emma Roberts walked once.
Lause stole two bases and Ella Wells had one swipe.
Ali Thwing scored three runs. Blankenship scored twice.
Hulsey, Koenigsfeld, Lause, Roberts and Wells each scored once.
Hulsey, Koenigsfeld and Ali Thwing each had two RBIs. Anderson, Lause and Roberts drove in one run apiece.
Roberts pitched. Over five innings, she allowed eight runs on 11 hits and three walks. She struck out four.
For the second game in a row, the Lady ’Cats had to fight from behind.
The Lady Panthers scored their run in the top of the first. Union tied it in the bottom of the first and added three runs in the third.
Lause had two hits to lead the offense. Blankenship, Koenigsfeld, Ali Thwing and Wallis ended with one hit apiece.
Addisen Friese, Koenigsfeld, Lause and Wallis each stole a base.
Lause scored two runs. Friese and Ali Thwing each scored once.
Wallis drove in two runs. Blankenship had one RBI.
Blankenship pitched, allowing an unearned run on one hit over six innings. She walked one and struck out eight.
“Fallyn pitched a great game against FZN,” Dewert said.
Dewert said Union is finding its rhythm.
“The girls played with such great energy and intensity,” Dewert said. “They are such a fun group to watch play. I am so lucky to be their coach.”