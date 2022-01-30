Fielding a deeper roster has its advantages.
St. Clair was victorious in a pair of girls wrestling duals Tuesday at Pacific, making use of fewer open weights to defeat both the host squad, 42-9, and Wentzville Liberty, 32-12.
Liberty edged Pacific in their head-to-head matchup, 12-6.
None of the teams fielded wrestlers at 100, 110, 120, 194 or 235 pounds.
Results were as follows:
• 105 pounds — St. Clair’s Janessa Avila was unopposed, taking two forfeit victories.
• 115 pounds — St. Clair’s Lili Vernon was unopposed.
• 125 pounds — Liberty’s Elektra Lowe defeated Pacific’s Zoe Fisher by injury default and St. Clair’s Audrey Declue by pin (3:45). Declue took a forfeit victory against Pacific.
• 130 pounds — St. Clair’s Riley Ostendorf was unopposed by both schools.
• 135 pounds — Liberty’s Jaiden Bickford pinned St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins (1:37). Hopkins won by forfeit against Pacific.
• 141 pounds — Bickford moved up a weight class against Pacific, pinning Lana Todahl (3:22). Todahl won an 8-5 decision against St. Clair’s Peyton Dunn. Hannah Thacker took a forfeit win for St. Clair against Liberty.
• 149 pounds — St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson was unopposed.
• 159 pounds — Pacific’s Scarlet Boyer was unopposed.
• 174 pounds — St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie was unopposed.
The Lady Bulldogs wrestle this weekend at the Francis Howell Tournament. Pacific is at the Seckman Tournament Saturday.