Using strength in numbers, the St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs picked up another conference dual win on senior night.
St. Clair, serving as host of the meet Tuesday, outscored Pacific, 66-6, in a meet that featured just two contested matches.
In the first bout, 120 pounds, Pacific’s Zoe Fisher was able to pin St. Clair’s Lindsay Rampani in 4:45.
At 190 pounds, St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie evened things up with a 1:53 pin of Marissa Johnson.
Janessa Avila (105), Raeleigh DeClue (110), Lilly Verrett (115), Audrey DeClue (130), Jossie Hopkins (135), Peyton Dunn (140), Hannah Thacker (145), Molly Brown (155), Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) each earned uncontested points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Neither team had a wrestler in the 100- or 125-pound classes.
St. Clair is slated to attend the Francis Howell Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Pacific’s schedule states the team will wrestle at the De Soto Tournament Friday, starting at 5 p.m.
