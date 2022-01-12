The St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs reversed their fortunes Friday.
St. Clair (2-8) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 51-45 win on the road against Crystal City (7-6).
The Lady Bulldogs trailed after one quarter, 15-12, but took a 25-21 lead into halftime.
After three periods, St. Clair held on, 38-36.
Vada Moore led the Lady Bulldogs with a double-double, scoring a team high 15 points to go with 10 assists, six steals and four rebounds.
Grace Moore scored 13 points and made six rebounds and one steal.
“Vada and Grace Moore had big games for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said.
“Vada dished out some good assists and made some big time buckets in the end of the game. Grace Moore played her best game of the year.”
Phoebe Arnold poured in 10 points and grabbed two rebounds.
Sicily Humphrey netted nine points and made four steals along with one rebound.
“Sicily had a lot of energy off the bench,” Johnson said. “She came in and got two steals and a bucket instantly. She helped change the momentum of the game.”
Ava Brand finished with four points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Emma Thompson pulled down eight rebounds and made two steals and one assist.
St. Clair plays this week at the Union Tournament, which started Monday night.