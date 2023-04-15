Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.