Add another hat to the collection for St. Clair senior Izzy Tiepelman.
St. Clair (8-3-1) improved to 1-0-1 in pool play at the Hillsboro Tournament Tuesday as Tiepelman completed her third hat trick of the season in an 8-0 victory over De Soto (2-6-1).
The Lady Bulldogs carried a 4-0 lead at the half.
“We came out and played well last night,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We put a lot of pressure on them early and got out to a 4-0 lead at halftime.”
Tiepelman’s trio of goals pushed her season total to a team high 18.
Kennedy Travis scored a brace in addition to picking up two assists. Travis leads the team in assists with 17.
“We did a good job playing as a team and moving the ball,” Isgrig said. “I thought our girls played very unselfish and looked to get each other involved. Autumn (Morgan), Claire (Merseal), and Audrey (DeClue) continue to control the middle of the field for us and Izzy and Kennedy are really doing a good job attacking.”
Lucy Moore, Paris Perkins and DeClue each scored a goal.
“Paris Perkins gave us really good minutes off the bench and scored her first goal of the year,” Isgrig said. “She made a lot happen for us last night, especially in the first half. Lucy Moore was really active for us and created a lot of opportunities for us.”
Morgan was credited with two assists.
Moore and DeClue earned one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski made one save and recorded her sixth shutout of the season.
The Lady Bulldogs reached the maximum second-half lead of eight goals with 12 minutes to spare in the second half, concluding the game early.
St. Clair continued pool play in the White Group with a final matchup against Fox Thursday. The medal rounds for the tournament take place Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Hillsboro’s two fields.