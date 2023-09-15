With five golfers ranking in the top six scores at Wednesday’s tri-meet, the Lady Bulldogs left themselves plenty of breathing room on their home golf course.
St. Clair turned in a team score of 203 to take first place in a tri-meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course as the Lady Bulldogs hosted Wright City (218) and Sullivan (222).
While Wright City’s Morgan Nute shot a 39 to finish well ahead of the rest of the field, the next four leaders on the scoresheet were Lady Bulldogs.
Sicily Humphrey shot a 49 and led St. Clair, ranking second overall at 12 over par.
Trinity McDonald ranked one spot behind Humphrey on the overall leaderboard with 50 strikes.
Ashley Meek carded a 51 and ranked third.
St. Clair’s Caitlin Parmeley and Myah Beeson both tied for fifth place with Sullivan’s lead golfer, Claire Yoest. All three shot a 53.
Rylee Pelton’s 56 concluded St. Clair’s varsity scorecard.
Sullivan’s other golfers included Kennedy Kloos (54), Maggie Zweiful (57), Parker Stout (58), Alliana Martin (63) and Olivia Barton (68).
Wright City also fielded Kailin Hawn (56), Alexis Slayden (61) and Abby Schanuel (62).
