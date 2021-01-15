Led by five individual winners, no team had a better day on St. Clair’s home mats than the Lady Bulldogs themselves Saturday.
St. Clair posted 219 team points to take first place in the St. Clair Classic.
Summer Fangers (107 pounds), Audrey Declue (112), Emma Davis (122), Makayla Johnson (132) and Elexis Wohlgemuth (143) were all weight-class champions for the Lady Bulldogs.
Other competing teams included Parkway South (141), De Soto (132), Eldon (125), Sullivan (110), Union (106), Parkway West (78), Palmyra (68), Wentzville Liberty (52), Wright City (37), Kirksville (36.5), Kirkwood (31) and Herculaneum (20).
“Summer, Audrey, Emma, and Elexis all won their matches by pin-fall and continue to impress our coaching staff every day,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Michael Rodgers said. “Makayla beat two ranked opponents on her way to first and wrestled as best as we have ever seen.”
Fangers had just one opponent, Emma Watkins of Palymra, whom she defeated twice. Fangers won the first match by pin in 2:21. In the rematch, Fangers finished in the first round in 1:11.
Declue won five matches, pinning teammate Andrea Penovich (1:29), Parkway South’s Faye Ullom (1:12), Eldon’s Adysson Gerber (4:30), Sullivan’s Marina Smith (1:47) and Parkway South’s Tiana Paul (0:46).
Davis pinned all five of her opponents — Kirksville’s Lauryn Nelson (1:10), Union’s Kylee Mobley (0:33), Wentzville Liberty’s Lillia Clay (1:38), Palmyra’s Dyoni Mundy (2:51) and Parkway South’s Kadance Coffin (1:55).
Johnson won three times by pin against teammate Bonnie Kavanagh (0:46), Union’s Gracie Stillmann (1:36) and Sullivan’s Julianna Graddy (0:33). She also won an 11-6 decision against Eldon’s Anmarie Dillon and a 10-2 major decision against Wentzville Liberty’s Elektra Lowe.
Wohlgemuth pinned De Soto’s Riley Coleman in 5:55 and Sullivan’s Hiley Pritchett (0:20).
Kaitlyn Janson (137) was the runner-up at 137 pounds. She pinned Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl (5:54) and Union’s Alexis Lopez (0:18), but lost an 8-0 major decision to Parkway West’s Paige Wehrmeister.
“Her only loss (was) to a nationally ranked opponent with a final score of 8-0,” Rodgers said. “I was really impressed with how Kaitlyn wrestled by continuing to look for her holds and fight the entire match.”
Hannah Thacker (127) placed fourth in her division.
Penovich (112) and Liberty McKenzie (174) both earned fifth place.
Lili Vernon (117), Riley Ostendorf (127) and Kavanagh each placed sixth.
“All (the) girls continued to fight and stayed in every match until the final whistle blew,” Rodgers said. “I was very impressed not only with our victories but also our defeats. What we always tell our athletes is that the wins and losses (don’t) matter, (only) how hard we wrestle and our effort. Our coaching staff can say that every girl gave it their all and whether they won or (lost), left it all out of the mat.”
St. Clair also hosted the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Tuesday, after The Missourian’s print deadline.
The Lady Bulldogs are next scheduled to wrestle Friday at Wentzville Liberty.