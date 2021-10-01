The race for the first Four Rivers Conference girls golf championship could not have been much closer.
St. Clair edged Union by one stroke to win the conference tournament Monday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, 417-418. Pacific finished third with a 425, and St. James shot 432.
Union came into the tournament with the edge, having swept the conference in dual matches during the season. However, with the Lady Bulldogs having claimed a 2-1 conference duals record, St. Clair was able to clinch the conference with the tournament win.
“I am so proud of all of my girls,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I challenged them to not give up and make every stroke count. Bad shots, bad holes are going to happen. Just keep fighting, grinding it out. Don’t give up one stroke because they all matter. It was true because we only won by one stroke.”
Individually, Union’s Alisha Skiles turned in the best round with a 93, earning conference player of the year honors.
“As a team, we were disappointed we did not win the conference, but it will motivate us for next year,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “We also had three all-conference selections.”
St. Clair’s Hayley Schaefer was the tournament runner-up with her round of 96, edging Pacific’s Lexi Carter by one stroke.
“Hayley Schaefer had her personal best round at the right time,” Van Zee said. “She shot a 96 and placed second in the conference tournament. She played a solid round, hit her driver well and limited the bad shots.”
Rounding out the top 10 were Union’s Natalie Miner (100), Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox (102), St. James’ Lydia Kemnitzer (102), St. Clair’s Alyssa Taylor (103), St. James’ Audrey Cahill (106), St. Clair’s Caitlin Parmeley (107) and Pacific’s Jenna Pettus (109).
Following Schaefer, Taylor and Parmeley for the Lady Bulldogs were Jordyn Hampson (T-11th, 111), Bonnie Kavanagh (T-14th, 113) and Allie Cook (19th, 118).
“It was exciting to win the inaugural conference tournament and conference championship,” Van Zee said. “I helped start the Union girls golf team and the St. Clair girls golf team. It was cool to see those two schools fighting for the championship.”
Union’s remaining scores included Destanee Goddard (13th, 112), Skylar Traffas (T-14th, 113), Kylee Mobley (20th, 119) and Lilly Koss (22nd, 122).
Pacific’s Gillian Bennett shot a 117 to finish 18th overall.
Rounding things out for St. James were Cally Gibson (T-11th, 111), Navy Setzer (T-14th, 113), Gracie Satterfield (17th, 115) and Ally Hartley (21st, 121).