It wasn’t by much, but the St. Clair golf Lady Bulldogs started the 2021 season with a win.
The Lady Bulldogs opened play Wednesday at St. James with a one-stroke victory over their conference foe, 266-267.
The victory was also the first official conference win for St. Clair, as this is the first season the Four Rivers Conference has fielded four teams.
"We did not play our best, but we were lucky that we came out with the win," St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. "St. James is a first year team. They're a pretty feisty little team plus they have a tough course and they do it well."
St. James’ Ally Hartley took medalist honors with her round of 57.
Allie Cook shot a 62 to pace the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair's other scores included Caitlin Parmeley (67), Hayley Schaefer (68) and Jordyn Hampson (69).
"They all had some good holes and all had some bad holes, and we have some things to work on," Van Zee said.