There was one last match to be had before the postseason Wednesday at St. Clair.
The Lady Bulldogs, who are hosting the Class 1 District 1 girls wrestling tournament Feb. 10-11, finished out the regular season with a dual victory over Eureka, 48-24.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There was one last match to be had before the postseason Wednesday at St. Clair.
The Lady Bulldogs, who are hosting the Class 1 District 1 girls wrestling tournament Feb. 10-11, finished out the regular season with a dual victory over Eureka, 48-24.
“(The) girls had an outstanding meet and finished the season 11-1,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “(They) won (their) fourth consecutive conference championship and earned trophies at five of eight tournaments.”
There were four open weights in the dual, three of which went in favor of the hosts.
Eureka’s Lilly McCollum started with a six-point score via forfeit at 100 pounds.
At 105, Janessa Avila got the Lady Bulldogs on the board with a 10-6 decision win over Kirra Dunscombe.
Raeleigh DeClue put St. Clair in front, 9-6, with a pin of Amara Vanderhoof in the 110-pound match in 4:21.
Eureka went back in front, 12-9, when Autumn Ashlock (115) pinned Lilly Verrett in 0:14.
St. Clair then scored three consecutive pins as Lindsay Rampani (120) topped Ella Nottingham (1:31), Addyson Buckthrope (125) pinned down Sara Keebler (3:14) and Audrey DeClue (130) defeated Mira Richardson (0:42).
Jossie Hopkins (135) earned another three points for St. Clair with a 5-2 decision win over Avery McCollum, pushing the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 30-12.
Peyton Dunn (140) and Hannah Thacker (145) then each took forfeit victories to make it 42-12.
Eureka’s Florida Niyokusenga (155) won the first overtime bout of the match, scoring a 13-8 victory over Molly Brown in the sudden victory period.
Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) collected St. Clair’s final points via forfeit, leaving the score at 48-15 with two matches remaining.
Eureka’s Ardynn Trower scored three more points for the Lady Wildcats, winning the 190-pound matchup, 4-1, in the first overtime tiebreaker round.
Addison Neumann (235) closed the meet with Eureka’s final six points by pin over Cheyannah Rincon Campos (4:50).
St. Clair’s postseason opponents next week include St. Francis Borgia, Union, Pacific, Sullivan, Owensville, St. James and 27 other teams.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.