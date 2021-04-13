The Lady Bulldogs equally divided their goals between the two halves.
St. Clair (5-3, 3-1) earned a Four Rivers Conference soccer win on the road at St. James (3-3, 0-1) Thursday, 8-0.
St. Clair held a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Izzy Tiepelman led the scoring with two goals and two assists.
Audrey Declue, Makayla Johnson, Claire Merseal, Kennedy Travis, Ally Newton and Paris Perkins each scored once.
Declue, Johnson, Travis and Kaitlyn Janson were each credited with an assist.
The goals for Newton and Perkins were both the first of their high school careers.
“These goals stood out because it was people that haven’t scored yet, and our whole team got excited for them,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I loved to see our players care about their teammates and get excited for somebody else.”
Newton is a basketball standout for St. Clair, playing soccer for the first time as a senior.
“Ally has been working so hard defensively, so it was awesome to see her score her first goal,” Isgrig said.
Freshman goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded her fourth shutout in a row and fifth of the season. She made one save.
Four of the Lady Bulldogs’ goals came on corner kick attempts.
“It was nice to see us take advantage of those opportunities on set pieces,” Isgrig said.
St. Clair is in action at the Hillsboro Tournament next week, playing St. Pius X, Frederictown and Perryville in pool play. The first round for the Lady Bulldogs is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. against St. Pius X.