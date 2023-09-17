St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs took six of their seven sets on the volleyball court Tuesday and Wednesday.
St. Clair (7-7-1) won twice at home, sweeping Kingston (2-10) Tuesday, 25-9, 25-17, 25-9, and topping Hillsboro (10-7-2) in four sets Wednesday, 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, 25-18.
“The first two sets (with Hillsboro), we did a great job of controlling the match,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “The third set we made a few minor mistakes, but I was so proud of the girls to bounce back and finish off the fourth set. Lots of good things happened. The girls had to make some adjustments in the middle of the set and they did a great job with those adjustments. It was a good win for us, and I am hopeful this was the turning point that we needed.”
Emma Thompson led the Lady Bulldogs in kills in both games, tallying 17 terminations against Kingston and 18 against Hillsboro.
Thompson posted two blocks to go with her 17 kills and seven digs.
Rylea Black and Kylee Brandt each tallied seven kills.
Black added two blocks, nine digs, one assist and one ace. Brandt notched two digs.
Abby Tharp and Kylie Barnard turned in three kills apiece. Barnard logged four blocks and Tharp posted two digs.
Kristen Girardier put down one kill.
Kaitlynn Van de Wiele passed for 34 assists and served four aces with seven digs.
Olivia Lowder served for four aces and picked up 12 digs.
Claire Merseal turned up a team high of 17 digs. Piper Dunn contributed with 10 digs, Peyton Dunn eight, Madi Baxter five and Lucy Moore one.
Thompson followed up on her 18 kills with seven digs and one ace.
Brandt took care of eight kills and picked up two digs.
Black logged seven kills, three blocks and five digs.
Barnard finished with four kills and four blocks.
Tharp turned in two kills and seven blocks.
Lowder posted one kill to go with four aces and 29 digs.
Van de Wiele passed for 35 assists with two aces and 17 digs.
Merseal contributed two assists and a team-leading 37 digs.
“Merseal and Lowder did a very good job in the back row last night for us,” McCuskey said. “Front row girls executed the ball very well last night.”
Baxter turned in 18 digs, followed Peyton Dunn with 14 and Lucy Moore with six.
St. Clair next plays Saturday at the St. Charles Tournament.
