Using a combination of contested wins and forfeits, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs knocked down Union Wednesday in girls wrestling action, 60-6.
“Our girls only had a few matches but those who competed gave great effort whether they won or lost,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Our wins were decisive and as always, we like how often we win by fall.”
There were four contested matches and St. Clair won three of them. None of the contested bouts lasted past the first period.
• Union’s Brianna Keiser (115) pinned St. Clair’s Addyson Buckthorpe in 1:09. That win accounted for all of Union’s points.
“Bri Keiser has been consistently tough this year,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “She had our lone victory.”
• Lindsay Rampani (125) pinned Union’s CJ Sullivan in 1:53.
• Peyton Dunn (140) pinned Union’s Trysten Pope in 0:18, the fastest pin of the girls match.
• Hannah Thacker (145) pinned Union’s Ashley Wright in 0:47.
Much of the damage was done at open weight classes. Union honored its seniors, but after multiple wrestlers were injured during the Union Tournament last Friday, Keiser was the only one of them who wrestled.
“Our girls team is plagued by sickness and injuries right now,” Cranmer said. “We only had four girls in the lineup but should have 13 in our lineup come January for the conference tournament.”
St. Clair grabbed 42 points in uncontested matches. Winners were Janessa Avila (110), Lilly Verrett (120), Audrey DeClue (130), Jossie Hopkins (135), Molly Brown (155), Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) and Liberty McKenzie (190).