The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs gained their first win of the season in exciting fashion Saturday.
St. Clair (1-2) finished sixth at the New Haven Tournament. The team’s win came in the consolation semifinals where the Lady Bulldogs earned a 6-5 win against St. James (1-2) in the game’s final at-bat.
In the other games, the tournament’s eventual champion, Russellville (3-0), upended St. Clair in the first round, 17-1, and New Haven (2-1) blanked the Lady Bulldogs, 7-0, in the consolation final.
St. James
The Lady Tigers managed to push across a run in each of the first three innings against St. Clair, but still trailed, 5-3, after a four-run second inning for the Lady Bulldogs and another St. Clair run in the bottom of the third.
St. James scored another run in the fifth inning and then the tying run in the top of the sixth.
St. Clair’s winning run started with a pair of walks issued to Cecilia VanNess and Sierra Oloyed. VanNess then stole third and scored on Madelyn Ruszala’s one-out infield single.
“I was proud of our girls for hanging in there and scoring runs when it mattered the most,” Head Coach Anna Reed said.
Current Smith had the biggest knock, leading off the third inning with a solo home run for the Lady Bulldogs.
“We were playing on a field that did not have a temporary fence but regardless it would have went out anyway even if we were,” Reed said. “I am very proud of her. She has worked really hard to improve her hitting, and she will be a big asset to us in our lineup.”
Smith also singled and scored another run in the contest.
Emma Davis doubled, singled and walked with two runs batted in.
Ruszala, Brooklynn Hyatt and Oloyed scored the remainder of the St. Clair runs.
Ruszala ended with two RBIs.
Oloyed walked twice. Hyatt, VanNess, Ruszala and Kaitlyn Janson each reached on a walk.
VanNess stole two bases and Avari Archer stole one.
St. Clair credits Ruszala with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing four runs, two earned, on eight hits and no walks. She recorded five strikeouts.
The Lady Bulldogs’ account of the game does not specify who pitched the remaining 1.1 innings.
New Haven
The Lady Shamrocks scored all seven of the runs in the consolation final, starting with a five-run rally in the bottom of the first inning.
New Haven added another run in the second and a final run in the third.
A full story on this game appears elsewhere in this section.
Russellville
Russellville turned what had been a competitive game into a lopsided affair with a seven-run fourth inning in the first round.
St. Clair opened the scoring with an RBI single by Jessica Bess in the first inning to drive in Ruszala.
Russellville then scored three times in the second to take the lead before adding one run in the third, seven in the fourth and six in the fifth.
“This was probably the best hitting team we will see all year,” Reed said. “Madelyn Ruszala started the game for us and she did a good job of mixing in a lot of different pitches, but they were just hitting everything.”
In 3.2 innings in the circle, Ruszala surrendered 11 runs on 14 hits.
Bess pitched in relief, allowing six runs on four hits and four walks in 1.1 innings of work.
Ruszala and Bess both singled twice. Janson and Smith each added one hit.
The Lady Bulldogs host Wright City Wednesday in their home opener at 4:30 p.m.