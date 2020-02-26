In a first-round district preview, the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs showed why they are the favorites.
St. Clair (15-7) won at home Monday on senior night, 61-39, against Salem (16-10), the same team they will see Saturday in the first round of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament in Union.
The Lady Bulldogs hold the No. 4 seed in the tournament and Salem is seeded fifth.
The game started with a sportsmanship gesture as injured St. Clair senior Gracie Sohn netted the first two points.
“Salem did an awesome thing by letting Gracie Sohn score to start the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “It was been an emotional year for her and it was great that she got to score for her last home game.”
St. Clair went on to hold a 30-19 halftime lead.
“Once the starters got back in we started a little flat,” Johnson said. “Once the second quarter picked up we did a good job of putting the pressure on them and extending the lead.”
Alohilani Bursey led St. Clair with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Senior Alana Hinson put through 12 points with seven rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Senior Jolee King netted eight points, including two three-point shots.
“The entire team gets excited when Jolee scores,” Johnson said. “She was the manager last year and decided to come out and play this year.”
Madison Lowder also finished with eight points, Mackenzie Lowder five and Ally Newton four.
Senior Jill Love, as well as Annabelle Coonse and Vada Moore, each added two points.
Mackenzie Lowder made eight rebounds.
Newton added five steals and four assists.
St. Clair finished out the regular season on the road at Park Hills Central Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs and Salem tip off again at 1 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to play the top seed, Rolla (21-3), Monday at 5:30 p.m.